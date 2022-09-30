Menu
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason on Touring the Early Catalog, New Floyd Music, and Remixing Animals

The drummer talks Saucerful of Secrets, David Bowie, Chico Hamilton, and punk's influence

Nick Mason Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Nick Mason, photo via Facebook/@saucerfulofsecretsofficial
Consequence Staff
September 30, 2022 | 11:02am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest tour with Saucerful of Secrets, the all-star band that brings Floyd’s pre-Darkside catalog back to life. (Get tickets here!)

    Related Video

    The drummer discusses how the songs have changed over the years, how the legendary band went against the R&B trends during their ’60s startup, hearing David Bowie cover “See Emily Play” for his Pinups record, and misremembering one of his own influences of Chico Hamilton.

    Mason also digs into the transitional moments of Atom Heart Mother and Meddle, the band’s reputation for arguments, and what it’s like being the middleman between Roger Waters and David Gilmore. We also get to hear about recently creating a new Pink Floyd song and if he foresees more from the partnership, as well as the story behind the recently released Animals 2018 Remix.

    Listen to Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason talk Saucerful of Secrets, Animals, and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Remember to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

