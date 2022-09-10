Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pixar Announces Inside Out Sequel

Coming in Summer 2024

inside out sequel pixar disney movie film news
Inside Out (Pixar)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 9, 2022 | 8:16pm ET

    Are you prepared to get back in your feels? Pixar has revealed that a sequel to their 2015 hit film Inside Out is on the way. Disney announced the news during animation panel at the D23 Expo on Friday.

    Inside Out mostly took place inside the brain of a young girl named Riley, and the five anthropomorphic emotions that ruled it. The movie starred Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Bill Hader as Fear, Lewis Black as Anger, and Mindy Kaling as Disgust.

    Due out in Summer 2024, the sequel will be directed by Kelsey Mann with a screenplay written by Meg LeFauve. The story will center around Riley as a teenager as she experiences a new array of emotions.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After the original film’s release release, Pixar president Jim Morris hinted that the studio would be prioritizing new originals over sequels to their existing films — as it turns out, however, it’s never too late to get in touch with your emotions.

    In other recent Pixar news, 2008’s WALL-E just became the first film from the studio to get a coveted Criterion Collection release.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Teaser Offers First Look at Halle Bailey as Ariel: Watch

September 9, 2022

d23 marvel lucasfilm

D23's Marvel and Luscasfilm Presentation (Live Blog)

September 9, 2022

spirit halloween the movie trailer

Spirit Halloween (Yes, the Store) Gets the Spotlight In Its Own Horror Movie: Watch

September 8, 2022

wall-e criterion channel release 4k restoration edition movie film news

WALL-E Becomes First Pixar Film to Get Criterion Channel Collection

September 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pixar Announces Inside Out Sequel

Menu Shop Search Newsletter