Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

PJ Harvey Announces B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Box Set, Shares Three Songs: Stream

Including unreleased demos of "Dry" and "Missed"

pj harvey b-sides demos rarities box set
PJ Harvey, photo by Seamus Murphy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 8, 2022 | 12:29pm ET

    PJ Harvey has announced a career-spanning box set fittingly titled B-Sides, Demos & Rarities. Out November 4th via UMe/Island, it mostly contains songs that were previously unavailable physically or digitally.

    Available in 6xLP, 3xCD, and digital versions, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities contains a total of 59 songs, 14 of which have never been released. It was mastered by engineer Jason Mitchell under the guidance of Harvey’s longtime producer John Parish. The box set also includes previously unpublished archival photos by Maria Mochnacz.

    Pre-orders are ongoing. Scroll down for a sneak peek at the vinyl and CD editions, followed by the full tracklist.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “To have this collection of songs released to the world means a great deal to me,” Harvey said in a statement. “For every album song I have written there have been accompanying brother-sister songs that for many reasons don’t quite have their place in the world at that time, but do find their way eventually, and are no less important for being later. In fact some of these lesser-known works are closer to my heart. Now having all these works collected and released together in their own right feels at last to give them the place in the world they deserve. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I do.”

    Ahead of the box set’s arrival, Harvey has shared an EP from the project that features previously unreleased demos of “Dry” and “Missed” along with “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name,” the latter of which is new to digital platforms. Take a listen below.

    B-Sides, Demos & Rarities marks the final chapter of Harvey’s reissue campaign with UMe/Island. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harvey said she expects to release her follow-up to 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project in Summer 2023. Until then, she’s left us with a sizable backlog of music to dig into.

    Advertisement

    B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Artwork:

    pj harvey b-sides demos rarities box set

    pj harvey b-sides demos rarities box set

    B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Tracklist:
    LP1 – Side A
    01. Dry – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
    02. Man-Size – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
    03. Missed – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

    LP1 – Side B
    01. Highway 61 Revisited – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
    02. Me Jane – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
    03. Daddy

    LP2 – Side A
    01. Lying in the Sun
    02. Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name
    03. Darling Be There
    04. Maniac
    05. One Time Too Many

    Advertisement

    LP2 – Side B
    01. Harder
    02. Naked Cousin
    03. Losing Ground
    04. Who Will Love Me Now
    05. Why D’ya Go to Cleveland (previously unreleased)

    LP3 – Side A
    01. Instrumental #1
    02. The Northwood
    03. The Bay
    04. Sweeter Than Anything
    05. Instrumental #3
    06. The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go (4 Track Version)
    07. Nina in Ecstasy 2

    LP3 – Side B
    01. Rebecca
    02. Instrumental #2
    03. This Wicked Tongue
    04. Memphis
    05. 30

    LP4 – Side A
    01. 66 Promises
    02. As Close As This
    03. My Own Private Revolution
    04. Kick It to the Ground (4 Track)

    Advertisement

    LP4 – Side B
    01. The Falling
    02. The Phone Song
    03. Bows & Arrows
    04. Angel
    05. Stone

    LP5 – Side A
    01. 97°
    02. Dance
    03. Cat on the Wall – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
    04. You Come Through – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
    05. Uh Huh Her – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
    06. Evol – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

    LP5 – Side B
    01. Wait
    02. Heaven
    03. Liverpool Tide
    04. The Big Guns Called Me Back Again
    05. The Nightingale
    06. Shaker Aamer

    LP6 – Side A
    01. Guilty – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
    02. I’ll Be Waiting – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
    03. Homo Sappy Blues – Demo (previously unreleased)
    04. The Age of the Dollar – Demo (previously unreleased)
    05. The Camp

    Advertisement

    LP6 – Side B
    01. An Acre of Land
    02. The Crowded Cell
    03. The Sandman – Demo
    04. The Moth – Demo
    05. Red Right Hand

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rosalia motomami deluxe edition steram pop latin new music

Rosalía Releases Motomami+ with Eight New Tracks: Stream

September 9, 2022

blackstarkids beabadoobee cyberkiss 2 u

BLACKSTARKIDS and beabadoobee Send a "CYBERKISS 2 U*" on New Song: Stream

September 8, 2022

Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps, photo by Emma Delevante

Tyler Childers Announces Triple Album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, Shares "Angel Band": Stream

September 8, 2022

blood orange four songs ep

Blood Orange Announces New Four Songs EP, Shares "Jesus Freak Lighter": Stream

September 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

PJ Harvey Announces B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Box Set, Shares Three Songs: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter