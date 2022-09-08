PJ Harvey Announces B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Box Set, Shares Three Songs: Stream

PJ Harvey has announced a career-spanning box set fittingly titled B-Sides, Demos & Rarities. Out November 4th via UMe/Island, it mostly contains songs that were previously unavailable physically or digitally.

Available in 6xLP, 3xCD, and digital versions, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities contains a total of 59 songs, 14 of which have never been released. It was mastered by engineer Jason Mitchell under the guidance of Harvey’s longtime producer John Parish. The box set also includes previously unpublished archival photos by Maria Mochnacz.

Scroll down for a sneak peek at the vinyl and CD editions, followed by the full tracklist.

“To have this collection of songs released to the world means a great deal to me,” Harvey said in a statement. “For every album song I have written there have been accompanying brother-sister songs that for many reasons don’t quite have their place in the world at that time, but do find their way eventually, and are no less important for being later. In fact some of these lesser-known works are closer to my heart. Now having all these works collected and released together in their own right feels at last to give them the place in the world they deserve. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I do.”

Ahead of the box set’s arrival, Harvey has shared an EP from the project that features previously unreleased demos of “Dry” and “Missed” along with “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name,” the latter of which is new to digital platforms. Take a listen below.

B-Sides, Demos & Rarities marks the final chapter of Harvey’s reissue campaign with UMe/Island. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harvey said she expects to release her follow-up to 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project in Summer 2023. Until then, she’s left us with a sizable backlog of music to dig into.

B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Artwork:

B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Tracklist:

LP1 – Side A

01. Dry – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

02. Man-Size – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

03. Missed – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

LP1 – Side B

01. Highway 61 Revisited – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

02. Me Jane – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

03. Daddy

LP2 – Side A

01. Lying in the Sun

02. Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name

03. Darling Be There

04. Maniac

05. One Time Too Many

LP2 – Side B

01. Harder

02. Naked Cousin

03. Losing Ground

04. Who Will Love Me Now

05. Why D’ya Go to Cleveland (previously unreleased)

LP3 – Side A

01. Instrumental #1

02. The Northwood

03. The Bay

04. Sweeter Than Anything

05. Instrumental #3

06. The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go (4 Track Version)

07. Nina in Ecstasy 2

LP3 – Side B

01. Rebecca

02. Instrumental #2

03. This Wicked Tongue

04. Memphis

05. 30

LP4 – Side A

01. 66 Promises

02. As Close As This

03. My Own Private Revolution

04. Kick It to the Ground (4 Track)

LP4 – Side B

01. The Falling

02. The Phone Song

03. Bows & Arrows

04. Angel

05. Stone

LP5 – Side A

01. 97°

02. Dance

03. Cat on the Wall – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

04. You Come Through – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

05. Uh Huh Her – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

06. Evol – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

LP5 – Side B

01. Wait

02. Heaven

03. Liverpool Tide

04. The Big Guns Called Me Back Again

05. The Nightingale

06. Shaker Aamer

LP6 – Side A

01. Guilty – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

02. I’ll Be Waiting – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

03. Homo Sappy Blues – Demo (previously unreleased)

04. The Age of the Dollar – Demo (previously unreleased)

05. The Camp

LP6 – Side B

01. An Acre of Land

02. The Crowded Cell

03. The Sandman – Demo

04. The Moth – Demo

05. Red Right Hand