PJ Harvey Announces B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Box Set, Shares Three Songs: Stream

PJ Harvey has announced a career-spanning box set fittingly titled B-Sides, Demos & Rarities. Out November 4th via UMe/Island, it mostly contains songs that were previously unavailable physically or digitally.
Available in 6xLP, 3xCD, and digital versions, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities contains a total of 59 songs, 14 of which have never been released. It was mastered by engineer Jason Mitchell under the guidance of Harvey’s longtime producer John Parish. The box set also includes previously unpublished archival photos by Maria Mochnacz.
Pre-orders are ongoing. Scroll down for a sneak peek at the vinyl and CD editions, followed by the full tracklist.
“To have this collection of songs released to the world means a great deal to me,” Harvey said in a statement. “For every album song I have written there have been accompanying brother-sister songs that for many reasons don’t quite have their place in the world at that time, but do find their way eventually, and are no less important for being later. In fact some of these lesser-known works are closer to my heart. Now having all these works collected and released together in their own right feels at last to give them the place in the world they deserve. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I do.”
Ahead of the box set’s arrival, Harvey has shared an EP from the project that features previously unreleased demos of “Dry” and “Missed” along with “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name,” the latter of which is new to digital platforms. Take a listen below.
B-Sides, Demos & Rarities marks the final chapter of Harvey’s reissue campaign with UMe/Island. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harvey said she expects to release her follow-up to 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project in Summer 2023. Until then, she’s left us with a sizable backlog of music to dig into.
B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Artwork:
B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Tracklist:
LP1 – Side A
01. Dry – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
02. Man-Size – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
03. Missed – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
LP1 – Side B
01. Highway 61 Revisited – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
02. Me Jane – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
03. Daddy
LP2 – Side A
01. Lying in the Sun
02. Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name
03. Darling Be There
04. Maniac
05. One Time Too Many
LP2 – Side B
01. Harder
02. Naked Cousin
03. Losing Ground
04. Who Will Love Me Now
05. Why D’ya Go to Cleveland (previously unreleased)
LP3 – Side A
01. Instrumental #1
02. The Northwood
03. The Bay
04. Sweeter Than Anything
05. Instrumental #3
06. The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go (4 Track Version)
07. Nina in Ecstasy 2
LP3 – Side B
01. Rebecca
02. Instrumental #2
03. This Wicked Tongue
04. Memphis
05. 30
LP4 – Side A
01. 66 Promises
02. As Close As This
03. My Own Private Revolution
04. Kick It to the Ground (4 Track)
LP4 – Side B
01. The Falling
02. The Phone Song
03. Bows & Arrows
04. Angel
05. Stone
LP5 – Side A
01. 97°
02. Dance
03. Cat on the Wall – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
04. You Come Through – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
05. Uh Huh Her – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
06. Evol – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
LP5 – Side B
01. Wait
02. Heaven
03. Liverpool Tide
04. The Big Guns Called Me Back Again
05. The Nightingale
06. Shaker Aamer
LP6 – Side A
01. Guilty – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
02. I’ll Be Waiting – Demo (previously unreleased demo)
03. Homo Sappy Blues – Demo (previously unreleased)
04. The Age of the Dollar – Demo (previously unreleased)
05. The Camp
LP6 – Side B
01. An Acre of Land
02. The Crowded Cell
03. The Sandman – Demo
04. The Moth – Demo
05. Red Right Hand