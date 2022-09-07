Placebo Share Cover of Tears for Fears’ “Shout”: Stream

Placebo have revisited another ’80s classic by sharing a cover of fellow UK duo Tears for Fears’ No. 1 hit “Shout.” Stream it below.

For their take on “Shout,” Placebo give it an even more epic feel by infusing it with harder-hitting drums and a heavy dose of synths as singer Brian Molko’s powerful delivery of the lyrics contrasts with Stefan Olsdal’s more subtle backing vocals.

“Shout” follows Placebo’s previous covers of “Bigmouth Strikes Again” by The Smiths, “Where Is My Mind?” by The Pixies, and “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush. Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower recently revealed on an episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast that he listened to the latter reinterpretation while prepping to play Vecna in the recently concluded Season 4 of the Netflix series.

Placebo last released Never Let Me Go, their first album in nearly a decade, in March. The band recently had to postpone their planned North American tour due to “unprecedented visa and logistical issues beyond our control.” Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled 2023 dates, which will be announced in the near future.