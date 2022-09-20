Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Porcupine Tree Return to Radio City Music Hall on First Tour in 12 Years: Recap + Photos

The progressive-rock act played a near three-hour set at the famous New York City venue

Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall
Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
September 20, 2022 | 12:15pm ET

    Porcupine Tree recently embarked on their first tour in 12 years. The reunited UK progressive-rock band played the world famous Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday (September 16th).

    The band is led by Steven Wilson, who mostly focused on his solo career for the past decade or so. However, he surprised fans in 2021 by announcing the resurrection of Porcupine Tree, along with the new album, Closure/Continuation, which arrived in June of this year.

    While previous members Colin Edwin (bass) and John Wesley (guitar) are not part of the revived lineup, Wilson is joined by longtime members Richard Barbieri (keyboards) and Gavin Harrison (drums), along with touring members Randy McStine (guitar) and Nate Navarro (bass).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    At the beginning of the show, Wilson commented that it was at Radio City Music Hall where Porcupine Tree played their last New York City show, 12 years ago this month. From there, the band captivated the audience with a near three-hour concert.

    The concert was broken up into two sets, with a 20-minute intermission. The first set consisted mostly of songs from Closure/Continuation, along with classics like “Blackest Eyes,” “Even Less” and “The Sound of Muzak”

    The second set featured favorites such as “Fear of a Blank Planet” and the 17-minute-long “Anesthesia.” A three-song encore ended with the show-closing “Trains,” which Wilson quipped was the band’s only “hit.”

    Advertisement

    Porcupine Tree’s limited-engagement North American tour continues through an October 4th show in Mexico City, followed by an October 7th show in Santiago, Chile, and a European outing that begins in late October.

    Pick up tickets to Porcupine Tree’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster, and see our photos and the setlist from the Radio City Music Hall concert below.

    Photo Gallery – Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall (click to expand and scroll through):

    Porcupine Tree-04
    Porcupine Tree-03
    Porcupine Tree-06
    Porcupine Tree-01
    Porcupine Tree-07
    Porcupine Tree-09
    Porcupine Tree-10
    Porcupine Tree-11
    Porcupine Tree-14
    Porcupine Tree-12
    Porcupine Tree-16
    Porcupine Tree-18
    Porcupine Tree-17

    Advertisement

    Setlist:
    Set 1:
    Blackest Eyes
    Harridan
    Of the New Day
    Rats Return
    Even Less
    Drown With Me
    Dignity
    The Sound of Muzak
    Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
    Chimera’s Wreck

    Set 2:
    Fear of a Blank Planet
    Buying New Soul
    Walk the Plank
    Sentimental
    Herd Culling
    Anesthetize
    Sleep Together
    Encore:
    Collapse the Light Into Earth
    Halo
    Trains

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Riot Fest 2022 recap photos

Riot Fest 2022 Stirs Up a Killer Weekend of Music with Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance and More: Recap and Photos

September 20, 2022

Primavera Sound LA 2022

Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More

September 19, 2022

Ghost at UBS Arena

Ghost Bring Their Ritual to New York's UBS Arena with Mastodon and Spiritbox: Recap, Photos + Video

September 15, 2022

Lamb of God Brooklyn 2022

Lamb of God Kick Off US Tour with Explosive Show in Brooklyn: Recap, Photos + Video

September 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Porcupine Tree Return to Radio City Music Hall on First Tour in 12 Years: Recap + Photos

Menu Shop Search Newsletter