Porcupine Tree Return to Radio City Music Hall on First Tour in 12 Years: Recap + Photos

Porcupine Tree recently embarked on their first tour in 12 years. The reunited UK progressive-rock band played the world famous Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday (September 16th).

The band is led by Steven Wilson, who mostly focused on his solo career for the past decade or so. However, he surprised fans in 2021 by announcing the resurrection of Porcupine Tree, along with the new album, Closure/Continuation, which arrived in June of this year.

While previous members Colin Edwin (bass) and John Wesley (guitar) are not part of the revived lineup, Wilson is joined by longtime members Richard Barbieri (keyboards) and Gavin Harrison (drums), along with touring members Randy McStine (guitar) and Nate Navarro (bass).

Advertisement

Related Video

At the beginning of the show, Wilson commented that it was at Radio City Music Hall where Porcupine Tree played their last New York City show, 12 years ago this month. From there, the band captivated the audience with a near three-hour concert.

The concert was broken up into two sets, with a 20-minute intermission. The first set consisted mostly of songs from Closure/Continuation, along with classics like “Blackest Eyes,” “Even Less” and “The Sound of Muzak”

The second set featured favorites such as “Fear of a Blank Planet” and the 17-minute-long “Anesthesia.” A three-song encore ended with the show-closing “Trains,” which Wilson quipped was the band’s only “hit.”

Advertisement

Porcupine Tree’s limited-engagement North American tour continues through an October 4th show in Mexico City, followed by an October 7th show in Santiago, Chile, and a European outing that begins in late October.

Pick up tickets to Porcupine Tree’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster, and see our photos and the setlist from the Radio City Music Hall concert below.

Photo Gallery – Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall (click to expand and scroll through):

Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall, photo by Rodrigo Fredes

Advertisement

Setlist:

Set 1:

Blackest Eyes

Harridan

Of the New Day

Rats Return

Even Less

Drown With Me

Dignity

The Sound of Muzak

Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

Chimera’s Wreck

Set 2:

Fear of a Blank Planet

Buying New Soul

Walk the Plank

Sentimental

Herd Culling

Anesthetize

Sleep Together

Encore:

Collapse the Light Into Earth

Halo

Trains