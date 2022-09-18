Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Post Malone Injures Ribs After Falling On Stage, But Finishes Concert

The "circles" rapper tripped into an uncovered hole

Post Malone falls on stage
Post Malone, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 18, 2022 | 10:15am ET

    Post Malone received medical attention after taking a hard fall on stage during his concert in St. Louis on Saturday night.

    According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Malone was performing “circles” when he tripped into an uncovered hole that had been used to lower equipment below the stage. He landed on his ribcage and laid on the stage for several minutes as medics attended to him. The rapper was eventually able to stand up and walk off the stage with assistance, but told the crowd that he would return.

    Following a 15-minute delay, Post Malone did indeed resume the concert, albeit for only an abbreviated set during which he continuously held his ribs.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Post Malone kicked off his “Twelve Carat Gold Tour” last weekend in Omaha, with dates planned through the middle of November. It’s unclear whether any of Posty’s upcoming dates will be impacted by his injury; Consequence has reached out to the rapper’s representatives for additional information.

     

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kante west read books brussels sprouts podcast quote hip hop rap ye music news

Kanye West "Hasn't Read Any Book," Says "It's Like Eating Brussels Sprouts"

September 16, 2022

talking to yourself

Song of the Week: Carly Rae Jepsen Speaks for All of Us With "Talking To Yourself"

September 16, 2022

kanye west donda academy christian prep school celebrity business news hip hop rap

Kanye West's Christian Prep School Seems Like a Godforsaken Mess

September 16, 2022

Noga Erez Missy Elliott Nails remix stream music video tickets tour

Noga Erez Sharpens "Nails" with Missy Elliott Remix: Stream

September 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Post Malone Injures Ribs After Falling On Stage, But Finishes Concert

Menu Shop Search Newsletter