Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More

This past weekend (September 16th-18th), Primavera Sound held its inaugural Los Angeles edition at L.A. State Historic Park. Featuring heavy-hitting headlining sets from Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Nine Inch Nails, the weekend proved to be a successful American translation of the iconic festival.

Amazing sets didn’t stop at the headliners, though, as the festival’s deep lineup did not disappoint. Notable sets came from acts like Arca, Mitski, Clairo, Fontaines DC, Tierra Whack, and Stereolab, as well as Faye Webster, James Blake, Mayhem, and Squid.

Check out actions shots of such artists and more below, courtesy of photographer Debi Del Grande, who was on the ground for Consequence all weekend long.

