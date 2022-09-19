Menu
Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More

Also featuring shots of Mitski, Stereolab, Arca, Clairo, and more

Primavera Sound LA 2022
Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Nine Inch Nails, photos by Debi Del Grande
September 19, 2022 | 2:46pm ET

    This past weekend (September 16th-18th), Primavera Sound held its inaugural Los Angeles edition at L.A. State Historic Park. Featuring heavy-hitting headlining sets from Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Nine Inch Nails, the weekend proved to be a successful American translation of the iconic festival.

    Amazing sets didn’t stop at the headliners, though, as the festival’s deep lineup did not disappoint. Notable sets came from acts like Arca, Mitski, Clairo, Fontaines DC, Tierra Whack, and Stereolab, as well as Faye Webster, James Blake, Mayhem, and Squid.

    Check out actions shots of such artists and more below, courtesy of photographer Debi Del Grande, who was on the ground for Consequence all weekend long.

    Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado
    Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba
    Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba
    Machine Girl
    Machine Girl
    Khruangbin PrimaveraSoundLA 9 17 22 Debi Del Grande 3 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Georgia PrimaveraSoundLA 9 17 22 Debi Del Grande Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Palomo Mami
    Nine Inch Nails
    Nine Inch Nails
    Mayhem PrimaveraSoundLA 9 17 22 Debi Del Grande 4 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Khruangbin PrimaveraSoundLA 9 17 22 Debi Del Grande 4 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Mayhem PrimaveraSoundLA 9 17 22 Debi Del Grande 5 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Special Interest
    Fontaines DC
    Wunderhorse PrimaveraSoundLA 9 17 22 Debi Del Grande 3 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Special Interest
    Él Mató a un Policía
    Fontaines DC
    Wunderhorse PrimaveraSoundLA 9 17 22 Debi Del Grande 2 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Nine Inch Nails
    Warpaint PrimaveraSoundLA 9 17 22 Debi Del Grande Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Tierra Whack
    Kim Gordon
    Tierra Whack
    Kim Gordon
    Primavera Sound LA 2022
    Amyl and The Sniffers
    Boy Harsher
    Arctic Monkeys
    Primavera Sound LA 2022
    Amyl and the Sniffers
    Arctic Monkeys
    Arctic Monkeys
    Girl in Red
    Faye Webster
    Squid PrimaveraSoundLA 9 18 22 Debi Del Grande 7 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Squid PrimaveraSoundLA 9 18 22 Debi Del Grande 4 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Girl in Red
    James Blake
    Buscabulla PrimaveraSoundLA 9 18 22 Debi Del Grande 3 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Gustaf PrimaveraSoundLA 9 18 22 Debi Del Grande 3 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    James Blake
    Gustaf
    Arca PrimaveraSoundLA 9 18 22 Debi Del Grande Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Arca PrimaveraSoundLA 9 18 22 Debi Del Grande 10 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Nuria Graham
    Mitski
    Jehnny Beth
    Current Joys
    Stereolab PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande 6 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Jehnny Beth
    Lorde PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande 19 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Pink Pantheress
    Lorde PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande 18 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Little Jesus
    Darkside PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Clairo PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Little Jesus
    Pink Pantheress
    Lorde PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande 14 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Primavera Sound LA 2022
    Mitski
    Shygirl PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande 4 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Primavera Sound LA 2022
    Giveon PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande 2 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Shygirl PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Stereolab PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Giveon PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande 4 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More
    Clairo PrimaveraSoundLA 9 16 22 Debi Del Grande 4 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and More

