Prime Video to Stream All 25 James Bond Movies

Prime Video subscribers can celebrate James Bond’s 60th anniversary in a big way: Beginning October 5th, the streamer will be home to all 25 of Eon Productions’ James Bond movies, along with The Sound of 007, a documentary about the six-decade history of music in the 007 franchise.

For extra clarification, the Bond films coming to Prime video are Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, Licence to Kill, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die.

All the above films will be available to stream for a limited time in the US, UK, Australia, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and other regions of Latin America, excluding Brazil. All of them except No Time To Die will be available for a limited time in regions including Germany, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Brazil.

The October 5th date bears some significance, as well, as that also marks World Bond Day. On the 4th, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will host a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall where stars and guest vocalists will perform iconic Bond themes, curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold. The concert will be available to stream on Prime Video afterwards.

Amazon acquired the streaming rights to the Bond franchise as part of its $8.5 billion purchase of Paramount earlier this year. If you aren’t already a member, you can subscribe to Prime Video here.

