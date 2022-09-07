Puscifer have announced Existential Reckoning: Rewired, a reimagining of their 2020 album set to arrive December 9th.

The re-worked album arrives shortly after Puscifer wrap up their upcoming fall North American tour. The trek kicks off October 13th in San Francisco and runs through November 22nd in Prescott, Arizona, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Maynard James Keenan and company tapped many of their close associates for Existential Reckoning: Rewired. Among the contributors are Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“Apocalyptical”); Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and The Crystal Method’s Scott Kirkland (“UPGrade”); Failure guitarist and Puscifer touring member Greg Edwards (“Personal Prometheus”); Phantogram (“Postulous”); and NIN keyboardist Alessandro Cortini (“Bullet Train to Iowa”), among others.

Advertisement

“Existential Reckoning: Rewired is a dataset of revoiced and reassembled orchestrations by friends and members of the larger Pusciforce family,” said Puscifer’s Mat Mitchell via a press release.

Added Keenan: “Sometimes it’s just fun to break stuff. Then you latch on to one familiar piece and build something entirely new.”

Existential Reckoning: Rewired pre-order details will be available soon, according to the press release. The album is also the debut release for the Beta launch of the “Revolver Icons” series, featuring six hand-numbered, 180-gram vinyl variants of the album, hand-numbered in editions of 1,000. They also include an NFT featuring 360-degree motion album art.

Advertisement

While not included on Existential Reckoning: Rewired, Puscifer previously shared remixes of songs from the album by A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel and James Iha.

See the tracklist for Existential Reckoning: Rewired below, and pick up tickets to Puscifer’s upcoming tour dates here.

Existential Reckoning: Rewired tracklist:

01. Bread and Circus (Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell)

02. Apocalyptical (Re-imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

03. The Underwhelming (Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere)

04. Grey Area (Re-imagined by Troy Van Leeuwen & Tony Hajjar)

05. Theorem (Re-imagined by Sarah Jones & Jordan Fish)

06. UPGrade (Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor & Scott Kirkland)

07. Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini)

08. Personal Prometheus (Re-imagined by Greg Edwards)

09. A Singularity (Re-imagined by Carina Round)

10. Postulous (Re-imagined by Phantogram)

11. Fake Affront (Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen)

12. Bedlamite (Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter)