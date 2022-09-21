Menu
Puscifer to Livestream Two Concert Films for Halloween

The band revisit V Is for Vagina and Conditions of My Parole for the double feature

puscifer halloween livestreams
Puscifer, photo by Travis Shinn
September 21, 2022 | 2:28pm ET

    Puscifer have announced two concert film livestreams for Halloween weekend featuring music from 2007’s V Is for Vagina and 2011’s Conditions of My Parole.

    Maynard James Keenan and company have been backtracking through their discography to provide a visual/livestream component for each of their studio albums. Previously, the band streamed Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti and Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer.

    The upcoming double feature will complete the collection. Entitled V is for Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring music from the V is for… era, it takes place in the legendary Los Angeles recording studio Sunset Sound. Puscifer offer a behind-the-scenes performance as they re-interpret and re-record songs from their early days, with surprise cameos interspersed amongst the studio footage.

    The second film, Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring Conditions of My Parole, follows a storyline involving the band’s colorful cast of so-called “Pusciverse” characters: “Billy D is in jail, Hildy is on the war path and Peter Merkin, as usual, is up to no good.”

    The narrative is cut alongside live performance footage that visually evokes Keenan’s North Arizona homestead. Here the band offers a track by track reimagination of Conditions of My Parole.

    “Those with creative minds are restless,” said Keenan of the band’s newfound affinity for making films. “Lockdown was only physical, not mental. The Pandemic was the perfect springboard and opportunity for us all to flex our creative muscles. Here is more evidence.”

    Both films premiere on October 28th at noon PT and remain on-demand for 72 hours. Tickets are available via puscifertv.com with early bird tickets on sale through October 21st. In addition, the concert films will have companion albums available on vinyl, CD, and digitally on November 11th.

    Whether in-person or remotely, there’s plenty of chances to catch Puscifer live before the end of the year. The band embarks on a fall North American tour next month that kicks off October 13th in San Francisco and runs through November 22nd in Prescott, Arizona. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Watch the trailer for the upcoming Halloween double feature below.

