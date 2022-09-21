Menu
QAnon, Citing The Simpsons, Says Something Is Happening September 24th

Season 9 Episode 24 lampoons end-of-the-world preppers

qanon the simpsons
The Simpsons (FOX)
September 21, 2022 | 6:10pm ET

    The Simpsons has a history of predicting the future, but QAnon is taking the animated series’ perceived abilities to the next level. As Vice reports, the conspiracy group is certain that something bad is going to happen on September 24th, and they’re basing their assumptions on one episode of the series and a poor choice of words from a German politician.

    While no one at QAnon is certain what, exactly, is going to happen on September 24th, followers on different platforms have thrown around the possibility of nuclear war, a financial crisis, water poisoning, and an armed revolution. The conspiracy theorists first got the idea for a fall armageddon when German lawmaker Friedrich Merz, speaking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this month, misspoke and said everyone will remember where they were on September 24th instead of than February 24th, the day Russia invaded.

    Taking Merz’ mistake as a hint at what’s to come, QAnon followers turned to The Simpons — which has, in the past, predicted Trump’s presidency and the Disney-21st Century Fox merger, among other things — to investigate.

    Related Video

    Naturally, they turned to Season 9 Episode 24 (aka 9/24), an episode that features a group of end-of-the-world preppers. In the episode, dubbed “Lost Our Lisa,” the preppers discuss WROL, or Without Rule of Law, which refers to a post-apocalyptic landscape with no rules. QAnon followers also cited the electromagnetic pulse device that features in the episode as proof that “10 days of darkness” are coming to restore Donald Trump to office.

    So that’s that! Stay tuned for September 24th, when nothing will happen. You can, however, watch recent episodes of The Simpsons that feature Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington, and Succession’s Nicholas Braun.

