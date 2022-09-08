Musicians, Filmmakers, and Celebrities React to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death at 96

Queen Elizabeth II of England has died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, making her the second-longest serving monarch in recorded history. The Queen influenced countless moments in pop culture, from her correspondence with John Lennon as he rejected his MBE through having tea with Paddington Bear. As news spread that her long reign had come to an end, tributes, criticisms, and commemorations came pouring in from actors, artists, musicians, celebrities, and Pembroke Welsh Corgis from all around the world.

“The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others,” the band wrote in a statement.

“I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen,” Ozzy Osbourne posted on social media. “With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.” Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath added, “Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England.”

One of the lengthier early tributes came from Duran Duran. “Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch,” the English artists shared. “She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways. We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth. We send our deepest condolence to the royal family. Her death brings to an end a long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world.”

“My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing,” George Takei wrote on Twitter. “In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her.”