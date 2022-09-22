Menu
Queens of the Stone Age to Reissue Debut Album with Original Tracklist and Artwork

Reissues of ...Like Clockwork and Villains are also on the way

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme
Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, photo by Mick Hutson/Redfern
September 22, 2022 | 9:49am ET

    Queens of the Stone Age are reissuing their acclaimed self-titled debut as well as two other albums.

    The band’s 1998 self-titled LP will be back in print for the first time in a decade. Available on October 21st, the vinyl reissue will feature the album’s original tracklist and artwork by Frank Kozik. It’ll be pressed on both standard black and limited edition opaque orange vinyl. Additionally, a digital version of the reissue is available to stream beginning today (listen below).

    New reissues of 2013’s …Like Clockwork and 2017’s Villains will follow on December 9th. …Like Clockwork has been recut from its original master tapes, which will be pressed on limited opaque aqua vinyl with alternate artwork from Boneface. The Villains reissue will be available on limited edition leaf-green transparent vinyl available and packaged with an etching, obi-strip, and a brand new poster by Boneface.

    All three releases are available to pre-order via QOTSA’s web store or Matador Records.

    Earlier this month, QOTSA frontman Josh Homme reunited with Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones for the first Them Crooked Vultures live performance in 12 years at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London.

Latest Stories

