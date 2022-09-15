Quinta Brunson Interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue, Kimmel Apologizes for Emmys: Watch

Jimmy Kimmel stole a bit of Quinta Brunson’s spotlight after she won her very first Emmy at the 2022 Emmy Awards, and Brunson did not take it lying down. The Abbott Elementary creator jokingly interrupted Kimmel’s monologue during his Wednesday, September 14th show and then graciously accepted his apology.

In case you missed it, Kimmel himself had been nominated in the Variety Talk Show category, though as it has done every year since 2016, the trophy went home with John Oliver. Kimmel got his revenge — all’s fair in love and awards — with a mildly amusing comedy bit in which he purported to have “got into the skinny margaritas” at the Emmys bar and pretended to pass out on stage. Unfortunately, his brief nap overlapped with Brunson winning her first Emmy award, and many people felt that Kimmel had robbed her of her moment.

Brunson alluded to the controversy as she swept across the stage during Kimmel’s monologue on Wednesday. “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time?” she asked. “And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

Kimmel then vacated the stage as Brunson went through some thank yous, and she returned later in the episode as the Jimmy Kimmel Live! main guest. The segment began with Kimmel apologizing.

“People said I stole your moment,” Kimmel told Brunson. “And maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

“Well, Jimmy, let me just say, thank you,” Brunson replied. “It is very kind of you to say that. I, honestly, was in such a moment of just having a good time. Like, I won my first Emmy. I was up there happy and I was wrapped up in the moment and just having a good time.

“Thank you, that’s kind, but I had a good night.” Check out clips from the episode below.