Red Hot Chili Peppers’ New Song is a Tribute to Eddie Van Halen: Stream

Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled their new song “Eddie,” which serves as the latest preview of the band’s upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. As you may have guessed based on its title, “Eddie” was written in tribute of Eddie Van Halen.

“Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind,” Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis said in a statement.

“The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John [Frusciante], Chad [Smith] and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.” Take a listen to “Eddie” below.

Return of the Dream Canteen marks Chili Peppers’ second album of 2022, following April’s Unlimited Love.

Check out Consequence’s recent cover story on Red Hot Chili Peppers, where Kiedis and Flea discuss the band’s reunion with guitarist John Frusciante, the making of Unlimited Love, their world tour, and more.