Redman Now Getting Even Higher as Licensed Skydiver

“I’m WILDING IN THE SKIES”

redman skydiver
Redman, photo via Twitter
September 8, 2022 | 9:46am ET

    Redman can now add “licensed skydiver” to his resume. The rapper announced on social media September 6th that after passing an exam, he can now physically get so high that he can touch the sky.

    “I worked HARD for this !!,” Redman tweeted. “27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY !! I’m an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER !! I’m WILDING IN THE SKIES.” The artist tweeted the news alongside a video of himself skydiving. On Instagram, he thanked Skydive Sussex in New Jersey and Skydive Spaceland Houston for the opportunity.

    As TMZ points out, several of Redman’s friends in hip-hop — including Cam’ron, Busta Rhymes, and The LOX’s Sheek Louch commented on the post, with Ja Rule seeming to reveal that he was working on getting his skydiving license as well. “Dope I got 23 jumps to go lol… congrats,” he wrote.

    Watch Redman show off his skydiving license below. The Def Jam veteran’s last full-length album was 2015’s Mudface, while he released the EP 3 Joints on his Gilla House label in 2020.

