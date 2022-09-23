Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3

The FX comedy will return to Hulu in 2023

reservation dogs season 3
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 22, 2022 | 8:10pm ET

    Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s FX comedy Reservation Dogs has been renewed for Season 3. The third installment is set to air in 2023, exclusively on Hulu.

    When it debuted in 2021, Reservation Dogs was the first television series written and directed entirely by Indigenous people. Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the series follows a group of Native American teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor) who take to scheming and stealing in order to save up for a trip to California. In its second season, however, that plan began to fall apart.

    “I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” Harjo said in a statement. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for Season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering Season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Reservation Dogs Season 2 concludes on September 28th when Episode 10, “I Still Believe,” begins streaming on Hulu. Waititi’s other big 2022 projects include Thor: Love and Thunder and Our Flag Means Deathwhile he’s also set to direct the next Star Wars film, which is aiming for a 2023 release.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Vince Gilligan Rhea Seehorn apple tv series

Vince Gilligan's Next Series to Star Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn

September 22, 2022

johnny depp joelle rich dating uk libel lawsuit lawyer the sun celebrity news

Johnny Depp Dating His Attorney From 2020 Libel Lawsuit, Which He Lost

September 22, 2022

Gritty Abbott Elementary season 2 premiere philadelphia flyers mascot

Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Stirred Up Trouble on Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere

September 22, 2022

questlove j dilla documentary executive producing film movie music news hip hop rap

Questlove to Executive Produce J Dilla Documentary

September 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3

Menu Shop Search Newsletter