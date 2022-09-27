Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rina Sawayama Belts Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” for BBC Radio 1: Watch

Sawayama performed the 2021 hit from the Live Lounge

rina sawayama happier than ever cover billie eilish pop music news bbc radio 1 live lounge watch listen
Rina Sawayama (BBC Radio 1)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 27, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    Considering Rina Sawayama and Billie Eilish are two of our favorite subversive pop stars, it isn’t too surprising that the former covered the latter’s hit “Happier Than Ever” during her visit to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

    As evidenced by her most recent album Hold the Girl, Sawayama is a fan of blending genres — even when approaching other people’s songs. Here, she turns Eilish’s sweeping, waltzing ballad up a notch with blasts of electric guitar that emphasize the breakup anthem’s angry themes. Sawayama also takes some creative liberty with her vocals: During the first chorus, she sounds like she’s being processed through a Vocoder, though she’s flawlessly belting by the end.

    Sawayama’s cover of “Happier Than Ever” just further solidifies her performing skills, as well as Eilish’s penchant for poignant songwriting. Now, we’ll be desperately waiting until the two finally collaborate. Listen to the cover for yourself below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Happier Than Ever” is the title track to Eilish’s smash 2021 album. Since then, she’s shared the surprise EP Guitar Songs, which includes live favorite “TV” and “The 30th,” which we named Song of the Week. Next month, Sawayama will kick off her Europe and US tour in support of Hold the Girl; get your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

death cab for cutie 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative live music news momma

Death Cab for Cutie Add US and Europe Tour Dates for 2023

September 27, 2022

devin towsnend call of the void stream

Devin Townsend Shares Video for Mellow New Song "Call of the Void": Stream

September 27, 2022

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Chris Shiflett Suggests Foo Fighters Will Continue As Band

September 27, 2022

Nine Inch Nails in Cleveland

Nine Inch Nails Play Historic Show in Cleveland with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb: Recap, Photos + Video

September 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rina Sawayama Belts Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" for BBC Radio 1: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter