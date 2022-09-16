Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rina Sawayama Unveils New Album Hold the Girl: Stream

The Japanese-British pop artist has finally shared her long-awaited sophomore LP.

rina sawayama hold the girl stream new album pop music news listen
Rina Sawayama, photo by Thurstan Redding
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 16, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Rina Sawayama has released her sophomore studio album. Hold the Girl, the pop artist’s long-awaited follow-up to 2020’s SAWAYAMA, is out now via Dirty Hit.

    Like SAWAYAMA, Hold the Girl is an amalgam of genres spanning grunge, country, EDM, and more, tied together with the Japanese-British artist’s keen ear for pop. The record comprises 13 tracks, a few of which Sawayama shared as singles: The belt-worthy title track, the rock-tinged  “Catch Me in the Air,” the power ballad “Phantom,” and the rodeo banger “This Hell” — the latter of which we crowned Song of the Week.

    In her album review, Mary Siroky writes: “What Sawayama has successfully captured with Hold the Girl is the healing power of pop music, and the catharsis that can come just as easily with an arena-ready banger as it can with a feral scream.” Yes, please. Stream Hold the Girl via Spotify or Apple Music below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Sawyama rang in 2022 by teaming up with Charli XCX for the club heater “Beg for You.” Next spring, she’ll share the big screen with none other than Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4making her feature film debut.

    In the meantime, she’ll be touring England and the US; get tickets to see her over at Ticketmaster.

    Hold the Girl Artwork:

    Rina Sawayama's artwork for Hold the Girl

    Hold the Girl Tracklist:
    01. Minor Feelings
    02. Hold The Girl
    03. This Hell
    04. Catch Me In The Air
    05. Forgiveness
    06. Holy (Til You Let Me Go)
    07. Your Age
    08. Imagining
    09. Frankenstein
    10. Hurricanes
    11. Send My Love To John
    12. Phantom
    13. To Be Alive

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the mars volta self titled album

The Mars Volta Return with Self-Titled Comeback Album: Stream

September 15, 2022

in flames foregone

In Flames Announce New Album, Unveil "Foregone Pt. 1": Stream

September 15, 2022

indy yelich threads lorde's younger sister watch listen stream

Lorde's Younger Sister Indy Yelich O'Connor Releases Debut Single "Threads": Stream

September 15, 2022

father john misty live at electric lady

Father John Misty Unveils New Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

September 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rina Sawayama Unveils New Album Hold the Girl: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter