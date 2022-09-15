Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rome and Duddy Announce “Winter Moon Tour” Dates

The Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome members are readying their debut EP, Cactus Cool

rome and duddy winter moon tour dates tickets
Rome and Duddy, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
September 15, 2022 | 3:16pm ET

    Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B do a lot together, whether it’s collaborating musically, co-hosting their podcast, or creating their line of CBD products. Now, Rome and Duddy are ready to return to the road together (accompanied by a full band!) for their newly announced “Winter Moon Tour.”

    Taking place throughout November and December, the tour will see the duo playing in 15 cities across the country. Stops include Nashville, Atlanta, Key West, Orlando, Wichita, Denver, San Diego, and Tempe. Noting that the tour is about returning to a time when we appreciated the little things in life, Rome said in a press statement, “Let’s celebrate positivity and standing together. Life is short, and you never know if the things/people you have now will be there tomorrow, so make the most of every moment.”

    Pre-sale begins today (Thursday, September 15th) at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale launching Friday, September 16th at the same time. Head here to purchase tickets, and check out the full itinerary ahead.

    Advertisement

    The new dates come in advance of Rome and Duddy’s forthcoming debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool. Produced by Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Phish) and Leroy Powell (Shooter Jennings), the effort is due out in March 2023. Promising to blend the duo’s alternative-reggae roots with their love of Americana and country sounds, Duddy says Cactus Cool is their attempt “to write classic songs that can still be around in 20 years, songs that will never go away.”

    Stay tuned for more on the EP, but in the meantime, you can stock up for the “Winter Moon Tour” by snagging some of Rome and Duddy’s Good Times CBD products. There’s gummies, flower and pre-rolls, and plenty of accessories all available now via the Consequence Shop or the Buy-Now buttons below.

    Advertisement

    Rome and Duddy’s “Winter Moon Tour” 2022 Dates:
    11/25 – Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck
    11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    11/27 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
    11/29 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater
    11/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    12/01 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
    12/02 – Orlando, FL @ Ace Cafe
    12/03 – Vero Beach, FL @ Filthy’s Backlot
    12/06 – Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive Arkansas
    12/07 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
    12/08 – Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre
    12/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    12/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    12/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
    12/17 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Around The Web

Latest Stories

corrosion of conformity spirit adrift 2022 tour

Corrosion of Conformity Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl

September 15, 2022

cate le bon typical love new song video

Cate Le Bon Shares Slinky New Song "Typical Love": Stream

September 14, 2022

Morrissey to tour in 2022

Morrissey Announces Fall US Tour Dates

September 14, 2022

Lindsey Stirling tickets tour snow waltz christmas how to buy shows dates

How to Get Tickets to Lindsey Stirling's 2022 Tour

September 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rome and Duddy Announce "Winter Moon Tour" Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter