Rome and Duddy Announce “Winter Moon Tour” Dates

Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B do a lot together, whether it’s collaborating musically, co-hosting their podcast, or creating their line of CBD products. Now, Rome and Duddy are ready to return to the road together (accompanied by a full band!) for their newly announced “Winter Moon Tour.”
Taking place throughout November and December, the tour will see the duo playing in 15 cities across the country. Stops include Nashville, Atlanta, Key West, Orlando, Wichita, Denver, San Diego, and Tempe. Noting that the tour is about returning to a time when we appreciated the little things in life, Rome said in a press statement, “Let’s celebrate positivity and standing together. Life is short, and you never know if the things/people you have now will be there tomorrow, so make the most of every moment.”
Pre-sale begins today (Thursday, September 15th) at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale launching Friday, September 16th at the same time. Head here to purchase tickets, and check out the full itinerary ahead.
The new dates come in advance of Rome and Duddy’s forthcoming debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool. Produced by Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Phish) and Leroy Powell (Shooter Jennings), the effort is due out in March 2023. Promising to blend the duo’s alternative-reggae roots with their love of Americana and country sounds, Duddy says Cactus Cool is their attempt “to write classic songs that can still be around in 20 years, songs that will never go away.”
Stay tuned for more on the EP, but in the meantime, you can stock up for the “Winter Moon Tour” by snagging some of Rome and Duddy’s Good Times CBD products. There’s gummies, flower and pre-rolls, and plenty of accessories all available now via the Consequence Shop or the Buy-Now buttons below.
Rome and Duddy’s “Winter Moon Tour” 2022 Dates:
11/25 – Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck
11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/27 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
11/29 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater
11/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
12/01 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
12/02 – Orlando, FL @ Ace Cafe
12/03 – Vero Beach, FL @ Filthy’s Backlot
12/06 – Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive Arkansas
12/07 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
12/08 – Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre
12/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
12/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
12/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
12/17 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre