Rosalía Releases Motomami+ with Eight New Tracks: Stream

Rosalīa has shared a deluxe edition of her blockbuster third album, Motomami.

Entitled Motomami+, the expanded set adds on eight tracks. In addition to “DESPECHÁ,” there are new songs called “AISLAMIENTO,” “LA KILIÉ,” “LAX,” and “CHIRI,” as well as a remix of “CANDY” and a live version of “LA FAMA.”

Take a listen to Motomami+ below.

Starting later this month, Rosalía will kick off the North American leg of her “Motomami World Tour.” Tickets are still available here.

Related Video

Motomami+ Artwork:

Motomami+ Tracklist:

01. SAOKO

02. CANDY

03. LA FAMA (feat. The Weeknd)

04. BULERÍAS

05. CHICKEN TERIYAKI

06. HENTAI

07. BIZCOCHITO

08. G3 N15

09. MOTOMAMI

10. DIABLO

11. DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA

12. CUUUUuuuuuute

13. Abcdefg

14. LA COMBI VERSACE (feat. Tokischa)

15. COMO UN G

16. Thank Yu 🙂

17. DESPECHÁ

18. CANDY (Remix) w/ Chencho Corleone

19. LA FAMA (Live en el Palau Sant Jordi)

20. AISLAMIENTO

21. LA KILIÉ

22. LAX

23. CHIRI

24. SAKURA