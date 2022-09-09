Rosalía Releases Motomami+ with Eight New Tracks: Stream

Rosalīa has shared a deluxe edition of her blockbuster third album, Motomami.
Entitled Motomami+, the expanded set adds on eight tracks. In addition to “DESPECHÁ,” there are new songs called “AISLAMIENTO,” “LA KILIÉ,” “LAX,” and “CHIRI,” as well as a remix of “CANDY” and a live version of “LA FAMA.”
Take a listen to Motomami+ below.
Starting later this month, Rosalía will kick off the North American leg of her “Motomami World Tour.” Tickets are still available here.
Motomami+ Artwork:
Motomami+ Tracklist:
01. SAOKO
02. CANDY
03. LA FAMA (feat. The Weeknd)
04. BULERÍAS
05. CHICKEN TERIYAKI
06. HENTAI
07. BIZCOCHITO
08. G3 N15
09. MOTOMAMI
10. DIABLO
11. DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA
12. CUUUUuuuuuute
13. Abcdefg
14. LA COMBI VERSACE (feat. Tokischa)
15. COMO UN G
16. Thank Yu 🙂
17. DESPECHÁ
18. CANDY (Remix) w/ Chencho Corleone
19. LA FAMA (Live en el Palau Sant Jordi)
20. AISLAMIENTO
21. LA KILIÉ
22. LAX
23. CHIRI
24. SAKURA