Rosalía Releases Motomami+ with Eight New Tracks: Stream

The expanded set comes ahead of the singer's North American tour

Rosalía, photo by Daniel Sannwald
September 9, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Rosalīa has shared a deluxe edition of her blockbuster third album, Motomami.

    Entitled Motomami+, the expanded set adds on eight tracks. In addition to “DESPECHÁ,” there are new songs called “AISLAMIENTO,” “LA KILIÉ,” “LAX,” and “CHIRI,” as well as a remix of “CANDY” and a live version of “LA FAMA.”

    Take a listen to Motomami+ below.

    Starting later this month, Rosalía will kick off the North American leg of her “Motomami World Tour.” Tickets are still available here.

    Related Video

    Motomami+ Artwork:

    Motomami Deluxe Artwork

    Motomami+ Tracklist:
    01. SAOKO
    02. CANDY
    03. LA FAMA (feat. The Weeknd)
    04. BULERÍAS
    05. CHICKEN TERIYAKI
    06. HENTAI
    07. BIZCOCHITO
    08. G3 N15
    09. MOTOMAMI
    10. DIABLO
    11. DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA
    12. CUUUUuuuuuute
    13. Abcdefg
    14. LA COMBI VERSACE (feat. Tokischa)
    15. COMO UN G
    16. Thank Yu 🙂
    17. DESPECHÁ
    18. CANDY (Remix) w/ Chencho Corleone
    19. LA FAMA (Live en el Palau Sant Jordi)
    20. AISLAMIENTO
    21. LA KILIÉ
    22. LAX
    23. CHIRI
    24. SAKURA

