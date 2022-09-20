Menu
Roseanne’s Next Comedy Special Is Airing on Fox Nation, Obviously

"With no subject off limits"

Roseanne Barr (photo via YouTube)
September 20, 2022 | 6:54pm ET

    Roseanne Barr is plotting a comeback, but if you’re not a Fox Nation subscriber, you should be safe. As Variety reports, the disgraced comedian has a new special in the works for Fox News’ streaming service that’s expected to drop next year.

    Fox Nation president Jason Klarman praised Roseanne and her one-hour project, dubbed A Roseanne Comedy Special, in a statement. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans,” he said. “We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.” A Roseanne Comedy Special threatens to “feature Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits.”

    If you’ve forgotten, during the Trump presidency Roseanne changed from a comedian for the working class to a conspiracy-pushing racist whose Roseanne reboot was canceled in 2018 after she likened former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett to an animal. Roseanne’s character was killed off for the following spinoff, The Connersbut she’ll be in like-minded company over at Fox Nation, where Tucker Carlson produces documentaries and Piers Morgan goes uncensored.

