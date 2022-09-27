Run the Jewels Perform “ooh la la” on Kimmel: Watch

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was welcomed back to the Five Boroughs on the first day of the show’s week-long trip to Brooklyn by none other than Run the Jewels, who delivered a swaggering performance of their 2020 single, “ooh la la.”

The duo, comprised of Killer Mike and Brooklyn’s own El-P, were joined on-stage by Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth, whose vocals were originally sampled on the RTJ4 cut, and producer DJ Premier, who lent some of his signature record scratches to the mix. With yet another exhilarating performance in the books, RTJ made good on the “motherfucking party” promised on the single’s celebratory music video, which was one of the few times all four featured artists had assembled previously. Watch the full clip below.

Run the Jewels are currently on a recently-extended break supporting Rage Against the Machine on their “Public Service Announcement Tour.” The circuit is scheduled to resume for a second North American leg in February 2023. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Despite an exclusive tease from Killer Mike in April that he and El-P “may have messed around and started Run the Jewels 5,” the duo have only since released the “Opening Theme” from the upcoming Aqua Teen Hunger Force movie. They also appeared on DJ Premier’s Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1 EP and the single “Strangers” from Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s collaborative album, Cheat Codes.

In August, they performed the RTJ4 track “A Few Words for the Firing Squad” on Colbert during Rage’s five-night stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden.