Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Run the Jewels Soundtrack “Opening Theme” to Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm: Stream

The new Aqua Teen Hunger Force movie arrives November 8th

run the jewels opening theme
Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 8, 2022 | 6:24pm ET

    Aqua Teen Hunger Force returns this November with the movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, and Run the Jewels contributed the opening theme to the film with the appropriately titled “Opening Theme.” Listen to the duo’s new track below.

    Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm sees our beloved Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad reunite with their neighbor Carl to fight the corporate overlord Amazin, and Run the Jewels support the team by lending their classic sound to the fight song. “Master Shake will make you meet your maker,” El-P raps over glitchy synths. In the chorus, he and Killer Mike repeat a simple command: “Get money.”

    Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm hits shelves and streaming services on November 8th. Written and directed by original Aqua Teen Hunger Force creators Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, the film sees the return of voice actors Dana Snyder and Carey Means and features Peter Serafinowicz as tech mogul Neil, as well as Paul Walter Hauser as his sidekick, Elmer. Pre-orders for the movie are ongoing, and its trailer is available below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Run the Jewels recently wrapped up their first leg of dates supporting Rage Against the Machine on their long-awaited reunion tour. They also teamed up with Danger Mouse, Black Thought, and A$AP Rocky for the single “Strangers,” and performed “A Few Words for the Firing Squad” on Colbert. Next, they’ll hit the studio to continue work on their long-awaited new LP.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rosalia motomami deluxe edition steram pop latin new music

Rosalía Releases Motomami+ with Eight New Tracks: Stream

September 9, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne performs during halftime of Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

NBC Airs Just 10 Seconds of Ozzy Osbourne's Season Opening NFL Halftime Show

September 8, 2022

The Police Announce Ghost in the Machine Vinyl Reissue

September 8, 2022

Siouxsie and the Banshees

Siouxsie and the Banshees Announce New Archival Album

September 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Run the Jewels Soundtrack "Opening Theme" to Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter