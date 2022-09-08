Run the Jewels Soundtrack “Opening Theme” to Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm: Stream

Aqua Teen Hunger Force returns this November with the movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, and Run the Jewels contributed the opening theme to the film with the appropriately titled “Opening Theme.” Listen to the duo’s new track below.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm sees our beloved Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad reunite with their neighbor Carl to fight the corporate overlord Amazin, and Run the Jewels support the team by lending their classic sound to the fight song. “Master Shake will make you meet your maker,” El-P raps over glitchy synths. In the chorus, he and Killer Mike repeat a simple command: “Get money.”

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm hits shelves and streaming services on November 8th. Written and directed by original Aqua Teen Hunger Force creators Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, the film sees the return of voice actors Dana Snyder and Carey Means and features Peter Serafinowicz as tech mogul Neil, as well as Paul Walter Hauser as his sidekick, Elmer. Pre-orders for the movie are ongoing, and its trailer is available below.

Run the Jewels recently wrapped up their first leg of dates supporting Rage Against the Machine on their long-awaited reunion tour. They also teamed up with Danger Mouse, Black Thought, and A$AP Rocky for the single “Strangers,” and performed “A Few Words for the Firing Squad” on Colbert. Next, they’ll hit the studio to continue work on their long-awaited new LP.