Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Santigold “Both Sad and Proud” to Cancel 2022 “The Holified Tour”

"I have tried and tried, looked at what it would take from every angle, and I simply don't have it"

santigold cancel 2022 tour sad proud holified dates tickets
Santigold, photo by Craig Wetherby
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 27, 2022 | 10:20am ET

    Santigold has scratched her upcoming trek in support of her new album, Spirituals, saying in a social media statement,”I am both sad and proud to announce my decision to cancel ‘The Holified Tour.’

    “For the past several years we have all been through immense challenges, some physical, some mental, some spiritual, some economic,” she explained. “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us.”

    She wrote, “We were met with the height of inflation — gas, tour buses, hotels, flight costs skyrocketed — many of our tried-and-true venues unavailable due to a flooded market of artists trying to book shows in the same cities, and positive test results constantly halting schedules with devastating financial consequences.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Santigold said, “In my case, I have tried and tried, looked at what it would take from every angle, and I simply don’t have it. I can’t make it work.” She added, “I’m actually going to elaborate on it more later because I think it’s important for people to know the truth of what it’s like out here for artists, and I don’t believe enough of us are talking about it publicly.”

    Check out her full statement below. Santigold joins a growing list of artists who have announced tour dates only to later cancel. Just this month, Arlo Parks and Dead Can Dance pulled back for health reasons, while Anthrax cited “out of control” costs.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Samia Honey album Kill Her Freak Out single music video tour tickets dates how to buy stream watch 2022 2023

Samia Announces New Album Honey, Reveals First Single and 2023 Tour Dates

September 27, 2022

Beyonce tickets tour 2023 renaissance how to buy dates shows concert

How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé's 2023 "Renaissance" Tour

September 26, 2022

Christine and the Queens rien dire redcard new song stream

Christine and the Queens Shares New Synth Pop Ballad "rien dire": Stream

September 26, 2022

Arctic Monkeys performing in 2022

Arctic Monkeys Announce UK Stadium Tour with The Hives

September 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Santigold "Both Sad and Proud" to Cancel 2022 "The Holified Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter