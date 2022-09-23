Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Santigold on New Album Spirituals, Women in Music, and Her Own Line of Tea

The singer-songwriter talks Spirituals, her own line of tea, and Black women in survival mode

Santigold Spirituals kyle meredith with podcast
Kyle Meredith with Santigold, photo by Frank Ockenfels
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
September 23, 2022 | 12:32pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Santigold gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Spirituals, her first new album in six years.

    Related Video

    The genre-blending artist says the album that found a lot of influence in the big events of the past few years. She tells us about how the record was a lifeline for her, the moments that speak of Black women in survival mode, and how women are constantly being told they’re not of value. Santigold also talks about her upcoming tour (tickets for which can be found here), as well as the tea she created to go along with the multi-sensory experience of the LP.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Santigold discuss Spirituals and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. And as always, don’t forget to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

YUNGBLUD self-titled album Kyle Meredith

YUNGBLUD on How Information Kills Art, Sampling The Cure, and Channeling Radiohead

September 21, 2022

Halestorm Back From The Dead

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale on Covers, Work Anxiety Nightmares, and the Mental Health Behind Back from the Dead

September 19, 2022

LeAnn Rimes god

LeAnn Rimes on Making Up with Her Past, Texting in Rage Against the Machine Lyrics, and Honoring Taylor Hawkins

September 16, 2022

Flogging Molly Anthem

Flogging Molly’s Dave King on Steve Albini, History Repeating, and 20 Years of Drunken Lullabies

September 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Santigold on New Album Spirituals, Women in Music, and Her Own Line of Tea

Menu Shop Search Newsletter