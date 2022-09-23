Santigold on New Album Spirituals, Women in Music, and Her Own Line of Tea

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Santigold gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Spirituals, her first new album in six years.

The genre-blending artist says the album that found a lot of influence in the big events of the past few years. She tells us about how the record was a lifeline for her, the moments that speak of Black women in survival mode, and how women are constantly being told they’re not of value. Santigold also talks about her upcoming tour (tickets for which can be found here), as well as the tea she created to go along with the multi-sensory experience of the LP.

