Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Santigold Premieres Comeback Album Spirituals: Stream

Her first album in six years

Santigold, photo by Frank Ockenfels
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 9, 2022 | 9:48am ET

    Santigold has reveal her new album, Spirituals, out September 9th. Take a listen below.

    For Spirituals, Santigold recruited a list of contributors including Rostam, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Boys Noize, JakeOne, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady, and Ryan Olson. In a statement, the artist revealed how she got over writer’s block.

    “Recording this album was a way back to myself after being stuck in survival mode,” Santigold explained. “It wasn’t until I made the space to create that I realized I wasn’t only creating music but a lifeline. California was on fire, we were hiding from a plague, the social justice protests were unfolding. I’d never written lyrics faster in my life. After having total writer’s block, they started pouring out. I decided to create the future, to look towards where we are going, to create beauty and pull towards that beauty. I need that for myself, but it’s also there for whoever else needs it.”

    Related Video

    Spirituals marks Santigold’s first new album since her 2018 surprise mixtape I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions and is the proper follow-up to 2016’s 99¢.

    Advertisement

    Beginning in October, Santigold will support the album by embarking on “The Holified Tour.” The 19-date North American trek runs into the middle of November, and tickets are available here.

    Spirituals Artwork:

    santigold spirituals artwork

    Spirituals Tracklist:
    01. My Horror
    02. Nothing
    03. High Priestess
    04. Ushers of the New World
    05. Witness
    06. Shake
    07. The Lasty
    08. No Paradise
    09. Ain’t Ready
    10. Fall First

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Alisa Xayalith Ill Be There

The Naked and Famous' Alisa Xayalith Shares the Origins of New Solo Single "I’ll Be There": Exclusive

September 9, 2022

afghan whigs how do you burn the getaway tour dates alternative rock

The Afghan Whigs Share New Album How Do You Burn?: Stream

September 9, 2022

The xx's Oliver Sim Reveals Debut Album Hideous Bastard: Stream

September 9, 2022

Built to Spill in 2022

Built to Spill Premiere New Album When the Wind Forgets Your Name: Stream

September 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Santigold Premieres Comeback Album Spirituals: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter