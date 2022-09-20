Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Shania Twain Announces Comeback Single

"Waking Up Dreaming" arrives this Friday

Shania Twain to release new music in 2022
Shania Twain, photo via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 20, 2022 | 1:28pm ET

    It’s officially Shania Season.

    The Canadian singer-songwriter is set to return on Friday, September 23rd, with her first new single in six years. It’s called “Waking Up Dreaming,” and marks “the start” of Twain’s “next chapter,” according to an Instagram post announcing its release.

    “Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves — it never gets old… I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!!” Twain wrote. “I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music… on my documentary… on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and “Waking Up Dreaming” is just the start.⁠”

    Related Video

    Twain released her last album, Now, in 2017. That album itself was something of a comeback, as it marked her first new release in 15 years. Now, she’s revving up the album promo once more.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this year, Twain made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’ Coachella headlining set to perform “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lil nas x madam tussauds was figure sculpture hip hop rap music news

Lil Nas X Gets a Freakishly Accurate Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

September 20, 2022

steel panther 2022 new bassist

Steel Panther Announce New Bassist Ahead of Fall 2022 North American Tour

September 20, 2022

jamie xx kill dem

Jamie xx Drops Caribbean-Inspired Banger "KILL DEM": Stream

September 20, 2022

elvis costello residency gramercy theater tour dates rock music news live tickets

Elvis Costello Announces New York City Residency with Different Setlist Every Night

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shania Twain Announces Comeback Single

Menu Shop Search Newsletter