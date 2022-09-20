Shania Twain Announces Comeback Single

It’s officially Shania Season.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is set to return on Friday, September 23rd, with her first new single in six years. It’s called “Waking Up Dreaming,” and marks “the start” of Twain’s “next chapter,” according to an Instagram post announcing its release.

“Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves — it never gets old… I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!!” Twain wrote. “I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music… on my documentary… on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and “Waking Up Dreaming” is just the start.⁠”

Twain released her last album, Now, in 2017. That album itself was something of a comeback, as it marked her first new release in 15 years. Now, she’s revving up the album promo once more.

Earlier this year, Twain made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’ Coachella headlining set to perform “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”