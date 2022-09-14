Show Me the Body Announce New Album, Share Fiery Song “We Came to Play”: Stream

Show Me the Body have announced their third album, Trouble the Water, arriving October 28th. The NYC post-hardcore trio also offered up another single, “We Came to Play.”

This track foregoes some of the noise elements heard on lead single “Loose Talk” and heads straight for the slamming riffs and breakdowns. Julian Cashwan Pratt spits vitriolic verses over the mosh-inducing rhythms, and it all wraps up in under three minutes without a second wasted. Fans who caught the band on its recent tour should recognize this banger.

The contrast between “Loose Talk” and “We Came to Play” is deliberate, with the press release revealing that Trouble the Water is “buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic, malfunctioning rhythms.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The album also references New York City and “pays homage to the physical city, and the New York Sound: not one particular genre, but the people and subcultures that encapsulate its true foundation, style, and spirit.” Appropriately, the LP’s 12 songs were recorded close to home in Long Island City with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Turnstile).

Although Show Me the Body wrapped up their North American tour last month, you can still catch them performing at Desert Daze (October 10th) in Perris, California, and at Nothing Fest IV (October 16th) in Garden Grove, California. They’ll then head overseas for a European tour.

You can pre-order Show Me the Body’s new album Trouble the Water via Loma Vista Recordings. Watch the visualizer for “We Came to Play” and see the album art and tracklist below.

Advertisement

Trouble the Water Artwork:

Trouble the Water Tracklist:

01. Loose Talk

02. Food From Plate

03. Radiator

04. We Came To Play

05. War Not Beef

06. Out of Place

07. Boils Up

08. Buck 50

09. Demeanor

10. Using It

11. WW4

12. Trouble The Water