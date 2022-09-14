Menu
Show Me the Body Announce New Album, Share Fiery Song “We Came to Play”: Stream

Trouble the Water arrives October 28th

Show Me the Body, photo by Asha Maura
September 14, 2022 | 10:10am ET

    Show Me the Body have announced their third album, Trouble the Water, arriving October 28th. The NYC post-hardcore trio also offered up another single, “We Came to Play.”

    This track foregoes some of the noise elements heard on lead single “Loose Talk” and heads straight for the slamming riffs and breakdowns. Julian Cashwan Pratt spits vitriolic verses over the mosh-inducing rhythms, and it all wraps up in under three minutes without a second wasted. Fans who caught the band on its recent tour should recognize this banger.

    The contrast between “Loose Talk” and “We Came to Play” is deliberate, with the press release revealing that Trouble the Water is “buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic, malfunctioning rhythms.”

    The album also references New York City and “pays homage to the physical city, and the New York Sound: not one particular genre, but the people and subcultures that encapsulate its true foundation, style, and spirit.” Appropriately, the LP’s 12 songs were recorded close to home in Long Island City with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Turnstile).

    Although Show Me the Body wrapped up their North American tour last month, you can still catch them performing at Desert Daze (October 10th) in Perris, California, and at Nothing Fest IV (October 16th) in Garden Grove, California. They’ll then head overseas for a European tour.

    You can pre-order Show Me the Body’s new album Trouble the Water via Loma Vista Recordings. Watch the visualizer for “We Came to Play” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    Trouble the Water Artwork:

    Trouble the Water Tracklist:
    01. Loose Talk
    02. Food From Plate
    03. Radiator
    04. We Came To Play
    05. War Not Beef
    06. Out of Place
    07. Boils Up
    08. Buck 50
    09. Demeanor
    10. Using It
    11. WW4
    12. Trouble The Water

