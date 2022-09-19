The Story Behind Silversun Pickups’ Gritty, Grinding Masterpiece “Lazy Eye”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | RSS

Southern California natives Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger front Silversun Pickups, one of rock music’s leading bastions of guitar glory. The band just recently released their sixth studio album, Physical Thrills, produced by the legendary Butch Vig of Garbage (who were highlighted on July’s episode of The Story Behind the Song). The LP is marked by an adventurous — and intentional — departure of sorts, a tone brilliantly set by the lead single, “Scared Together.”

But the path to this latest record starts back in 2006 with the band’s first studio album, Carnavas, and its breakout track “Lazy Eye.” The song has become something of a rock and roll staple over the last 15 years, making it a perfect topic for this latest episode of The Story Behind the Song.

In this episode, Silversun Pickups’ Aubert and Monninger join host Peter Csathy to discuss the meaning of everything from the “Lazy Eye” track title to the very name of the band itself. They even reveal the origins of their creative partnership, which involves Aubert catching Monninger — then a stranger — pilfering a small bottle of booze from a drink cart during a flight to London.

The pair also dive into “Scared Together” — which was a perfect fit for the interview, as they called in from the road while staying in a hotel known to be haunted. It is a frequently playful, funny and lazy eye-opening interview of an extremely passionate and talented band that is still grateful and humble after all these years.

Listen the the latest episode of The Story Behind the Song above, and then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to the show wherever you get your podcasts.