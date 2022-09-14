Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Simon Cowell Tried to Take “…Baby One More Time” from Britney Spears by Offering Max Martin a Mercedes

"I said, 'Well, I’ll send you a Mercedes -- literally a Mercedes 500 SL if I can have this song.' And he went, 'No. I promised it to somebody else.'"

simon cowell baby one more time five max martin britney spears
Simon Cowell (photo via X Factor) and Britney Spears (photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 14, 2022 | 5:49pm ET

    Simon Cowell has clearly made a name for himself in the world of pop music, but he hasn’t always gotten everything he’s wanted. In a recent interview, the record executive revealed that he tried to score “…Baby One More Time” for a boyband he had signed, but songwriter Max Martin had already promised to give the song to Britney Spears and said no.

    Cowell was speaking on his America’s Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel’s podcast when he explained his “…Baby One More Time” connection. At the time, he was working with a boyband called 5ive, and they were “just on the verge of breaking them in America.” Someone played Cowell the song — which he said was actually first written for TLC, not Britney — and he said, “My God, I’ve got to have this song.”

    “So I phoned up Max,” Cowell continued. “I said, ‘Max. Please, please give me this song.’ And he went, ‘I’ve promised it to someone else.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’ll send you a Mercedes — literally a Mercedes 500 SL if I can have this song.’ And he went, ‘No. I promised it to somebody else.’ And I went, ‘Who?’ And he went, ‘Britney Spears.’ I went, ‘Max, let me give you some advice. No one is going to have a hit with a name called Britney Spears.'”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Clearly, Cowell was wrong about that last point. Despite his loss, the A&R legend commended Martin for being “honorable” and keeping his promise to Spears, who, as he acknowledged, wasn’t a big name at the time. “…Baby One More Time” ended up being her debut single, and it obviously kickstarted a huge career. Still, “I would’ve taken the car,” Cowell quipped.

    Listen to Cowell discuss “…Baby One More Time” below; the conversation begins at around 38:35.

    As for Spears, the artist recently released her first new music since 2016 in the form of a duet with Elton John, though she said she’ll probably never perform again following her traumatic conservatorship. Spears detailed her experience under the conservatorship in a recent voice memo she uploaded to YouTube.

    Advertisement

     

Around The Web

Latest Stories

r kelly trial chicago child pornography obstructing investigation

R Kelly Found Guilty on Child Pornography Charges

September 14, 2022

whitmer thomas everything that feels good is bad indie rock music news

Whitmer Thomas Ponders Why "Everything that Feels Good Is Bad" on New Single: Stream

September 14, 2022

jackson wang fan chant

Fan Chant: Talking to Jackson Wang About a Jackson Wang Party

September 14, 2022

mat kearney moon river festival the what podcast

The What Podcast: Mat Kearney Talks Cover Songs, His Career Journey, and More at Moon River Festival

September 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Simon Cowell Tried to Take "...Baby One More Time" from Britney Spears by Offering Max Martin a Mercedes

Menu Shop Search Newsletter