Showtime has released the trailer for Nothing Compares, a documentary about the rise of Sinead O’Connor to fame, ahead of its debut on streaming and on demand later this month. Watch it below.

In the clip, O’Connor says that she never wanted to become a pop star despite the worldwide success of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The trailblazing artist continues by explaining her mindset going into the controversial 1992 Saturday Night Live performance in which she protested the sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II.

“I had come across an article about families who had been trying to lodge complaints against the church for sexual abuse and were being silenced,” O’Connor recalls in the trailer. “Basically everything I had been raised to believe was a lie.”

She adds, “An artist’s job is sometimes to create difficult conversations that need to be had. That’s what art is for… They tried to bury me. They didn’t realize I was a seed.”

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson, the documentary uses archival footage, music videos, and live performances to examine O’Connor’s life and career from 1987 to 1993. As seen in the trailer, O’Connor herself also reflects on that era from a present-day perspective in a new interview.

Nothing Compares will have a limited run in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles starting September 23rd. It will be available for streaming and on demand beginning September 30th ahead of its on-air premiere on Showtime on October 2nd at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

In 2021, O’Connor released her first memoir, Rememberings, in which she detailed a terrifying encounter with Prince. She also announced her retirement from music before walking it back a few days later, explaining it was a “knee-jerk reaction” to mistreatment by the media during her press run for the book.

O’Connor unfortunately suffered a great personal loss this January when her teenage son Shane was found dead. She was hospitalized a few days later, but seems to have recovered.