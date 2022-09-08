Menu
Siouxsie and the Banshees Announce New Archival Album

A mix of classics and rarities celebrating the autumn season

Siouxsie and the Banshees
Siouxsie and the Banshees, photo via Geffen Records
September 8, 2022 | 4:53pm ET

    Siouxsie and the Banshees have announced a new archival album celebrating the autumn season.

    Entitled All Souls, the 10-track collection was personally curated by frontwoman Siouxsie Sioux, who also directed the cover artwork.

    In coming up with the tracklist, Siouxsie collated both classic tracks like “Spellbound” and “Halloween” and rarities such as “El Dia De Los Muertos” and “Supernatural Thing.” Check out the full tracklist below.

    All of the tracks were remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road studios with Siouxsie overseeing the process. The record will be pressed on both 180 gram black and limited orange vinyl (pre-orders are now ongoing).

    Souxsie and the Banshees' artwork for All Souls

    All Souls Tracklist:

    Side A

    01. Fireworks (12” Version) (Single 1982)
    02. Halloween (Juju album 1981)
    03. Supernatural Thing (Arabian Knights single 1981)
    04. El Dia De Los Muertos (Last Beat Of My Heart single 1988)
    05. The Sweetest Chill (Tinderbox album 1986)

    Side B

    06. Spellbound (Juju album 1981)
    07. Something Wicked (This Way Comes) (The Killing Jar single 1988)
    08. Rawhead And Bloodybones (Peepshow album 1988)
    09. We Hunger (Hyæna album 1984)
    10. Peek-A-Boo (Peepshow album 1988)

