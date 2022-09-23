Sleater-Kinney Detail Dig Me Out Covers Album, Share Courtney Barnett’s “Words and Guitar”: Stream

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal third album Dig Me Out, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker are preparing to release Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album. Ahead of its October 21st release date, the band have shared the album’s full list of collaborators, offering a preview today with Courtney Barnett’s take on “Words and Guitar.”

A few of the names contributing to Dig Me In aren’t surprising at all: The band’s frequent collaborator St. Vincent will put her own spin on “Dig Me Out,” while fellow Pacific Northwest indie legends Wilco will take on “One More Hour,” and teenaged riot grrrls The Linda Lindas will offer their rendition of “Little Babies.” Elsewhere, we’ll hear chameleonic indie duo Low perform “Dance Song ’97,” Margo Price perform “Turn It On,” and TV On the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe perform “The Drama You’ve Been Craving.”

“The artists who appear on Dig Me In have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them,” Sleater-Kinney wrote in a statement. “Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs. Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing. Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease.” Pre-orders are ongoing, and a portion of proceeds will go to the Portland LGBTQIA+ nonprofit advocacy organization Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center (SMYRC).

Although it’s a bit jarring to hear “Words and Guitar” without Tucker’s piercing voice, Barnett gives the track a more relaxed, garage-y feel without compromising its bite. Listen to it below, and then keep scrolling to see the full tracklist and artwork for Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album Artwork:

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album Tracklist:

01. St. Vincent – “Dig Me Out”

02. Wilco – “One More Hour”

03. Margo Price – “Turn It On”

04. Tunde Adebimpe – “The Drama You’ve Been Craving”

05. Self Esteem – “Heart Factory”

06. Courtney Barnett – “Words and Guitar”

07. Black Belt Eagle Scout – “It’s Enough”

08. The Linda Lindas – “Little Babies”

09. Jason Isbell / Amanda Shires – “Not What You Want”

10. Tyler Cole – “Buy Her Candy”

11. Big Joanie – “Things You Say”

12. Low – “Dance Song ’97”

13. Nnamdï – “Jenny”