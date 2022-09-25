Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Smashing Pumpkins Perform “Beguiled” on Fallon: Watch

The band recently announced a new triple album called ATUM

Smashing Pumpkins on Fallon
Smashing Pumpkins on Fallon (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 24, 2022 | 10:24pm ET

    Smashing Pumpkins are set to release their new triple album, ATUM. In anticipation, the band appeared on The Tonight Show on Friday to perform lead single “Beguiled.” Watch the replay below.

    Billed as the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God, ATUM (pronounced “autumn”) will be unveiled over the course of three acts released 11 weeks apart. Act 1 will arrive on November 15th, with Act 2 following on January 31st and Act 3 coming on April 21st. A box set containing all three acts plus 10 additional bonus tracks will also be released on April 21st.

    Beginning in October, Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road with Jane’s Addiction for the “Spirits on Fire Tour,” a 32-date co-headlining outing that runs into the middle of November. Tickets are available to purchase here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Around The Web

Latest Stories

blood orange the tonight show starring jimmy fallon late night performances pop music news tv

Blood Orange Gives Dreamy Rendition of "Wish" on Fallon: Watch

September 23, 2022

Weezer at Boston Calling in 2022

Weezer Ring in SZNZ: Autumn EP by Performing "What Happens After You" on Kimmel: Watch

September 22, 2022

Courtney Barnett Seth Meyers Turning Green video watch NBC stream

Courtney Barnett Adds More Cowbell and Rips Through "Turning Green" on Seth Meyers: Watch

September 20, 2022

sudan archives colbert eslfish soul late night performances watch

Sudan Archives Shreds Violin Performing "Selfish Soul" on Colbert: Watch

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Smashing Pumpkins Perform "Beguiled" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter