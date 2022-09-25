Smashing Pumpkins are set to release their new triple album, ATUM. In anticipation, the band appeared on The Tonight Show on Friday to perform lead single “Beguiled.” Watch the replay below.

Billed as the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God, ATUM (pronounced “autumn”) will be unveiled over the course of three acts released 11 weeks apart. Act 1 will arrive on November 15th, with Act 2 following on January 31st and Act 3 coming on April 21st. A box set containing all three acts plus 10 additional bonus tracks will also be released on April 21st.

Beginning in October, Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road with Jane’s Addiction for the “Spirits on Fire Tour,” a 32-date co-headlining outing that runs into the middle of November. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Advertisement