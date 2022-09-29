Saturday Night Live Season 48 Cast Guide: Everything We Know About SNL’s New Cast Members

Since its inception in 1975, Saturday Night Live has seen many people come and go from its cast. The comedy show’s massive influence on American pop culture has thrust many cast members into the spotlight, generating generation after generation of influential stars in entertainment.

Following the recent departure of eight prominent members of Saturday Night Live’s cast, the comedy show’s 48th season will introduce four new cast members on October 1st. Making their Studio 6H debut this week are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker — here’s everything to know about SNL’s newest cast members.

Molly Kearney

American actor and standup comedian Molly Kearney comes from Cleveland, Ohio. After starting their career as a stand-up in Chicago, Kearney relocated to L.A., and has since appeared in Comedy Central’s Up Next showcase as well as other productions, including A League of Their Own as Fern Dannley, and the short film Significant Others. Kearney is Saturday Night Live’s first nonbinary cast member.

Michael Longfellow

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Michael Longfellow is an American comedian, actor, and writer now living in Los Angeles. Longfellow has done standup in comedy festivals and clubs around the world including Netflix Is A Joke Fest in early 2022. Longfellow for his standup routines in a plethora of works including series like Get Over it, How to Be Broke, Bring the Funny, Laugh After Dark, Conan, and Laughs.

Marcello Hernandez

Marcello Hernandez is a Cuban/Dominican-American comedian, writer, actor, and producer from Miami, Florida. The comedian began his stand-up career in 2016, opening for Tim Dillon, Jim Breuer, Mark Viera, Gilbert Gottfried, and more. As well as appearing on Telemundo’s Acceso Total and NBC’s 6 in 2022, Hernandez is known for hosting the social media account Only in Dade about Miami, Florida.

Devon Walker

Devon Walker is a Black American comedian and actor from Austin, Texas, where he started his standup career. In addition to Clusterfest, Moontower Comedy Festival, and Big Sky Comedy Festival, Walker participated in numerous other comedy festivals.

In 2017, Walker starred in Comedy Central’s Up Next showcase, and in 2018, he moved to New York City to further his comedy career as an actor in G.O.A.T and Mini-Mocks. Since then he’s acted in other shows including Bite-Size Halloween, Ayo and Rachel are Single and Comedy Central – As Seen ON CC. Walker has also written for the shows Big Mouth and Everything’s Trash.

Saturday Night Live returns to NBC for Season 48 on Saturday, October 1st.