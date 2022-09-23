Menu
My15: Son Little Shares the Playlist of Songs That Have Been on Repeat Since 2007

Featuring Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Rhianna, Feist, and more

Son Little My15
Son Little, photo by Cynthia Perez
September 23, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    It’s Consequences 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be sharing artist-curated playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For today’s My15 playlist, Son Little offers up a genre-fusing collection of tunes.

    Aaron Livingston, the mastermind behind Son Little, has perfected his blend of vintage blues, old-school soul, and laid-back hip-hop. Tracks like “bend yr ear” from his latest album, Like Neptune, showcase both his mastery of genre-fusing songwriting and his undeniable charisma.

    Livingston’s curated My15 playlist exhibits the same mix of styles that gives his music its unique flavor. Featuring tracks from artists like Rihanna, Tame Impala, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar, Livingston offers up a mix of cutting-edge, innovative tracks.

    The playlist also seems to hint at Livingston’s musical evolution and the way his taste has morphed over the last 15 years. “I slept on Grizzly Bear at first, I can admit,” he tells Consequence of his inclusion of “Sleeping Ute.” Elsewhere he explores how previous favorites introduced him to new faces, like how he went “right from Gorillaz into Little Dragon world and never looked back”

    Other picks include Flying Lotus’ “MmmHmm,” Brittney Howard’s “Georgia,” and Feist’s “Caught a Long Wind,” bringing his varied sound back into focus. Check out Son Little’s full My15 playlist below.

