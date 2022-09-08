Menu
Spirit Halloween (Yes, the Store) Gets the Spotlight In Its Own Horror Movie: Watch

Spirit Halloween: The Movie stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Marla Gibbs

spirit halloween the movie trailer
Spirit Halloween: The Movie (Strike Back Studios)
September 8, 2022 | 7:20pm ET

    Everyone’s favorite Halloween store is becoming a movie. Watch the full trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie below.

    Spirit Halloween: The Movie looks like one of those classic ’80s tween horror films, where a group of young boys ride their bikes through a lush fall wonderland in order to get up to some unsupervised trouble. Written by Billie Bates and directed by David Poag, the film follows a group of middle school friends (Donovan Colan, Jaiden J. Smith, and Dylan Martin Frankel) who resolve to spend the night in the newly opened Spirit Halloween because they think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating. Of course, once the store closes, they realize it’s haunted, and the spirit in question possesses the shop’s animatronics in an attempt to seize them.

    Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Marla Gibbs star in Spirit Halloween: The Movie, while Marissa Reyes and Brad Carter round out the cast. Shannon Houchins, Noor Ahmed, and Mike Hagerty serve as producers.

    The film will have a limited theatrical release beginning September 30th and will screen at the Nashville Film Festival and Popcorn Freight Wicked Weekend in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Come October 11th, it will begin streaming on all video-on-demand platforms, with a DVD release to follow.

