St. Vincent Performs “Down” on Colbert: Watch

St. Vincent is more or less Late Show with Stephen Colbert royalty at this point, and on Tuesday she returned to the CBS set to perform her Daddy’s Home song “Down.”

The artist born Annie Clark played with the assistance of the newly christened Late Show Band and Louis Cato, who took over as bandleader following the departure of Jon Batiste. St. Vincent shared a moment with Cato during a guitar interlude, as the two faced off and rocked out. Watch a replay of the performance below.

Earlier this year, St. Vincent performed a week-long residency on Colbert, where she played each night with the program’s house band. That residency brought us a groovy cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Before that, Annie Clark offered a cover of “Funkytown,” which she contributed to the all-star soundtrack of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

She also has a few dates left opening up for Roxy Music on their first tour in 11 years; grab tickets to those shows via Ticketmaster.