Stanning BTS: Falling into “Rush Hour”

j-hope is back with another collaboration, teaming with P NATION’s Crush for “Rush Hour,” and that means Stanning BTS is back with another hot take!

Join podcasting’s biggest BTS stans Kayla and Bethany as they dig into the new track’s lyrics, the music video’s choreo, and what j-hope contributes to the whole thing’s sound and look. Plus, the hosts provide some fall playlist recommendations to help ICONICS set the autumnal vibe.

Listen to this “Rush Hour” episode of Stanning BTS above, and make sure to like, review, and subscribe to the show wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association is September’s charity of the month. Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association is a civil association established in 1961 by broadcasting companies, newspaper companies, and social organizations to help our neighbors who are suffering from unexpected disasters. The organization takes prompt and professional relief responses in disasters by establishing cooperative networks with central government agencies, local governments, major corporations, and media outlets.