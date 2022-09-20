Steel Panther Announce New Bassist Ahead of Fall 2022 North American Tour

Steel Panther have announced their new bassist and a short fall 2022 North American tour.

The musician known as Spyder will take over permanent bass duties for the pseudo-parody glam metal act, replacing longtime bassist Lexxi Foxxx, aka Travis Haley, who left the group in 2021. The band’s press announcement declares Spyder “the chocolate to Steel Panther’s peanut butter,” and it’s been a smooth transition for Lexxi’s replacement so far.

Sypder first played live with Steel Panther in 2018 and then filled in during a five-week European tour this summer. It apparently went well, as Spyder is now (in the band’s own words) the new “R.O.L.E … Ruler of Low End.”

“We wanted it to be you,” the band remarked via a press release. “We wanted it to be you so badly. So, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard. We’re gonna have to work at this every day, but we want to do that because we want you. We want all of you, forever, you and us, every day. To us, you are perfect. You had us at hello. You complete us. We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Steel Panther will head out next month on a primarily Canadian route for their fall “Res-Erections Tour,” kicking off October 28th in Calgary and running through November 12th in Quebec.

The newly announced “A Claus & Paws Holiday Party Tour” will then kick off November 26th in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and run through December 4th in New Haven, Connecticut. Lastly, the band will wrap up 2022 with a two-night stand in Vancouver on December 29th and 30th.

Ticket pre-sales for the latter tour begin tomorrow (September 21st) at 10 a.m. ET. You can pick up tickets to all upcoming Steel Panther shows via Ticketmaster.

Below you can see a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.

Steel Panther’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

10/28 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Casino *

10/29 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Casino *

10/30 – Grand Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre *

11/01 – Saskatoon, SK @ The Coors Event Centre *

11/03 – Regina, SK @ Casino Regina Show Lounge *

11/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

11/05 – Minot, ND @ The Original Bar & Grill

11/07 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center *

11/09 – London, ON @ London Music Hall *

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ History *

11/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre *

11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

11/26 – Sault St. Marie @ Kewadin Casino

11/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/29 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall

11/30 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

12/02 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Casino

12/03 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater

12/04 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

12/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

* = w/ Black Stone Cherry