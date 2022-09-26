Menu
The Stone Roses’ Ian Brown Performs Bizarre Sold-Out Show Without a Band: Watch

"Ian Brown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes," one attendee wrote

Ian Brown, photo by Killian Young
September 26, 2022 | 3:13pm ET

    As if Ian Brown hasn’t already tarnished his reputation by spewing COVID-19 conspiracy theories and putting out an anti-lockdown anthem, the former Stone Roses singer prompted a slew of complaints about his sold-out gig in Leeds last night (September 25th), which he performed without a band.

    The show marked the beginning of Brown’s first UK headlining tour in a decade, and evidently, he’s having a rough time getting back into the swing of things on the road. As fans reported on social media, the frontman was the only person onstage the entire night, singing his songs over a backing track.

    “Gutted to see Ian Brown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at Leeds tonight WITH NO BAND,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m a life long fan but it was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes.” Another wrote: “Anyone who has Ian Brown tickets for the tour, sell them now.”

    Although plenty of attendees noted the awkwardness of the evening, some had a bit of a lighter outlook: “If you are a fan of Ian Brown’s solo stuff and you have tickets for his tour, you’ll love it but don’t go expecting Stone Roses songs or a backing band as he has neither,” one fan said. “Decent night though.”

    A minority of those in attendance didn’t seem to mind that Brown was using a backing track the whole night: “Ignore the twitter wankers, I was there and I saw a sold out show full of people on their feet enjoying every minute,” one fan tweeted.

    Not that we were there, but if you ask us, it doesn’t seem like this was a night worth risking COVID for. See some clips of the glorified karaoke session below.

    Since The Stone Roses completed their 2017 reunion tour, Brown has shared his 2019 solo album Ripples.

