Sublime Are Getting a Biopic

Sublime are coming to a screen near you. A biopic about the reggae-rock crew is currently in the works, with the band’s own Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson executive producing.

The as-yet-untitled film will document Sublime’s ascent from Long Beach misfits to household names, who didn’t achieve their first hit until after the tragic death of founding vocalist Bradley Nowell. Now, songs like “What I Got,” “Santeria,” and “Doin’ Time” are alt-rock radio staples, but there’s a lot more left to be told about the band behind them. Francis Lawrence will direct the Sublime biopic from a script by Chris Mundy.

“Wow – we can’t believe this is finally happening and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story,” Gaugh and Wilson wrote in a statement. “We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen. We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Sony’s 3000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment, about:blank, Dave Kaplan, and Peter Paterno are developing the Sublime biopic; Nowell’s widow Troy and son Jake are also executive producing. The project doesn’t yet have a confirmed cast or release date, but stay tuned here for more information as it rolls out.

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Sublime’s seminal self-titled album, and Gaugh and Wilson rolled out a few new music videos to celebrate the occasion. Gaugh broke down the Origins of the video to “Pawn Shop” with Consequence last November.

Editor’s Note: Check out Good Times, the new CBD and merch capsule from Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B, available exclusively on Consequence Shop.