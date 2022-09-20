Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sudan Archives Shreds Violin Performing “Selfish Soul” on Colbert: Watch

Our September Artist of the Month makes her TV debut

sudan archives colbert eslfish soul late night performances watch
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 20, 2022 | 10:43am ET

    Sudan Archives is still basking in the glory of her fantastic new album Natural Brown Prom Queen, and as part of the album rollout, our September Artist of the Month made her TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for an unforgettable performance of single “Selfish Soul.”

    By now, we should all be well aware that Sudan Archives is a violin master. But watching her play it onstage for “Selfish Soul” is a spectacle all its own, as she shreds — is it possible to shred on violin? — much like a lead guitarist of a rock band might. With her instrument fixed on a sort of harness, Sudan was able to fully let loose on stage, passionately belting the song and even briefly twerking.

    Backed by The Growth Eternal on bass and a trio of backup singers (including R&B up-and-comer KeiyaA), Sudan Archives’ incomparable energy is a sight to behold; the studio audience gave her a standing ovation, with Colbert himself even looking pleasantly stunned. Watch Sudan Archives perform “Selfish Soul” on Colbert below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    You can witness Sudan’s violin expertise in-person when she begins the North American leg of her “Homecoming Tour” this weekend; grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Courtney Barnett Seth Meyers Turning Green video watch NBC stream

Courtney Barnett Adds More Cowbell and Rips Through "Turning Green" on Seth Meyers: Watch

September 20, 2022

BLACKPINK on Kimmel

BLACKPINK "Shut Down" Kimmel with High-Energy Performance: Watch

September 20, 2022

death cab for cutie jimmy kimmel live late night performance asphalt meadows stream listen indie rock music news tv

Death Cab for Cutie Ring in Asphalt Meadows with Kimmel Performance: Watch

September 16, 2022

phoenix ezra koenig tonight late show stephen colbert

Phoenix Perform "Tonight" with Ezra Koenig on Colbert: Watch

September 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sudan Archives Shreds Violin Performing "Selfish Soul" on Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter