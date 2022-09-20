Sudan Archives Shreds Violin Performing “Selfish Soul” on Colbert: Watch

Sudan Archives is still basking in the glory of her fantastic new album Natural Brown Prom Queen, and as part of the album rollout, our September Artist of the Month made her TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for an unforgettable performance of single “Selfish Soul.”

By now, we should all be well aware that Sudan Archives is a violin master. But watching her play it onstage for “Selfish Soul” is a spectacle all its own, as she shreds — is it possible to shred on violin? — much like a lead guitarist of a rock band might. With her instrument fixed on a sort of harness, Sudan was able to fully let loose on stage, passionately belting the song and even briefly twerking.

Backed by The Growth Eternal on bass and a trio of backup singers (including R&B up-and-comer KeiyaA), Sudan Archives’ incomparable energy is a sight to behold; the studio audience gave her a standing ovation, with Colbert himself even looking pleasantly stunned. Watch Sudan Archives perform “Selfish Soul” on Colbert below.

You can witness Sudan’s violin expertise in-person when she begins the North American leg of her “Homecoming Tour” this weekend; grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.