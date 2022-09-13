Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Taipei Houston (Sons of Lars Ulrich) Announce Debut Project, Share “The Middle”: Stream

Once Bit Never Bored arrives November 4th

taipei houston the middle stream
Taipei Houston, photo by Brit O’Brien
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 13, 2022 | 11:57am ET

    Taipei Houston, the band comprised of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich’s sons Myles and Layne, have announced their debut project, Once Bit Never Bored, arriving November 4th. They’ve also shared the video for new single “The Middle.”

    It’s the second song we’ve heard from the Ulrich brothers, who perform as a duo a la The White Stripes and Royal Blood. Once again, Myles and Layne prove that musical skills run in the family, delivering a twisting and turning anthem with shout-along vocals and fuzzy stoner-rock bass riffs.

    “To us, Taipei Houston is about going against the grain in every aspect,” the brothers commented via a press release. “We live in a time that is ripe with extremely difficult and confusing challenges. Technology grips the world more and more, politics have become so polarized, we are heading towards climate disaster. This music is born and bred out of the contemporary, buzzing digital anxiety we all experience, and how we can try to escape those feelings — even for a second.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Taipei Houston have hit the ground running since the brothers unveiled the project back in September 2021. The band has since performed as part of Metallica’s 40th anniversary festivities in San Francisco, appeared at Lollapalooza earlier this summer, and supported the Melvins on a short tour that wrapped up last week. Next on the 2022 itinerary are a handful of dates opening for the Melvins, as well as gigs at Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Austin City Limits. Pick up tickets to the Melvins shows here and to the festival appearances here.

    “The Middle” follows the band’s debut single, “As the Sun Sets,” which arrived in late July.

    taipei houston as the sun sets stream
     Editor's Pick
    Taipei Houston (Sons of Metallica’s Lars Ulrich) Share Debut Single “As the Sun Sets”: Stream

    You can pre-save Once Bit Never Bored at this location. See the artwork and stream “The Middle” below.

    Advertisement

    Once Bit Never Bored Artwork:

    taipei houston once bit never bored

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kid rock never quit new music video watch

White People Save the Day in Kid Rock's New Video for "Never Quit": Watch

September 13, 2022

indy yelich threads lorde's younger sister watch listen stream

Lorde's Younger Sister Indy Yelich Previews Debut Single "Threads": Watch

September 13, 2022

Kelela Washed Away single music video stream watch

Kelela Makes Mesmerizing Return on New Single "Washed Away": Stream

September 13, 2022

sturgill simpson angel olsen big time country folk indie rock music news stream listen

Angel Olsen Recruits Sturgill Simpson for New Duet Version of "Big Time": Stream

September 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taipei Houston (Sons of Lars Ulrich) Announce Debut Project, Share "The Middle": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter