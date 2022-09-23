Taylor Swift to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Report

Taylor Swift is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to Variety.

Citing “three sources close to the situation,” Variety reports that Swift will take the stage during Super Bowl LVII on February 12th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It’ll mark her first time headlining the halftime show.

Earlier on Friday, Apple Music was announced as the new presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, replacing Pepsi. Because of the timing of the announcement — at 12:00 a.m. — fans took it as a hint that Swift would be performing (her new album is titled Midnights, after all). What’s more, the pop singer has a longterm relationship with Pepsi’s chief rival, Coca-Cola, which would have prevented her from headlining past halftime shows.

Related Video

Last year’s Super Bowl was headlined by Dr. Dre with special guests Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.

Advertisement

Consequence has reached out to Swift’s representatives, as well as the NFL and Apple Music, for comment.

Midnights is due out on October 21st. It’s her 10th studio album, following her pair of 2020 releases, folklore and evermore. Last year, she released newly recorded versions of Fearless and Red as part of an ongoing project to re-record her first six studio albums in a bid to regain control of her catalog after Scooter Braun bought and then sold the rights to those master recordings without her input. She also released a short film set to her 2012 song “All Too Well.”

Here’s everything we know about Midnights to date, and read our crash course on her most essential eras.