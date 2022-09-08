“Lock the Doors,” Netflix Shares Teaser Trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Watch

Daniel Craig’s “Kentucky-fried Foghorn Leghorn drawl” is back in the new teaser trailer for Rian Johnson’s latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. This sequel to 2019’s Knives Out premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival September 10th and Netflix on December 23rd.

The new preview opens with a yacht cruising over the picturesque waters of Greece near an island owned by billionaire Miles Teller (Edward Norton). From there, we see a group including co-stars Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista seated around an ornate table. At the press of a secret button, the table unfold, revealing an intricate puzzle box of sliding pieces, twisting knobs, and hidden secrets.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you expected a mystery,” Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc says in the teaser. “You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game.” The trailer also boasts Johnson’s trademark quippy dialogue, shots of gorgeous men and women in tiny swimsuits, and an all-time great confused look from Norton. Check it out below.

Advertisement

Related Video

A theatrical release date for Glass Onion is pending. Revisit our feature on everything we know about the film now.