“Lock the Doors,” Netflix Shares Teaser Trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Watch

"You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
September 8, 2022 | 9:59am ET

    Daniel Craig’s “Kentucky-fried Foghorn Leghorn drawl” is back in the new teaser trailer for Rian Johnson’s latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryThis sequel to 2019’s Knives Out premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival  September 10th and Netflix on December 23rd.

    The new preview opens with a yacht cruising over the picturesque waters of Greece near an island owned by billionaire Miles Teller (Edward Norton). From there, we see a group including co-stars Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista seated around an ornate table. At the press of a secret button, the table unfold, revealing an intricate puzzle box of sliding pieces, twisting knobs, and hidden secrets.

    “Ladies and gentlemen, you expected a mystery,” Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc says in the teaser. “You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game.” The trailer also boasts Johnson’s trademark quippy dialogue, shots of gorgeous men and women in tiny swimsuits, and an all-time great confused look from Norton. Check it out below.

