Tegan and Sara Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today”: Stream

Tegan and Sara are paying homage to some of their musical heroes. The sister duo has today shared a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins hit “Today” for Amazon Originals.

To testify to their Pumpkins fanship, Tegan and Sara announced the cover on Instagram along with a few photos of Sara’s high school bedrom; plastered across its walls are too many Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Corgan posters to count. Teen Tegan and Sara would probably be thrilled to know that adult Tegan and Sara have done the band justice with their “Today” cover.

“One of our absolute favorite bands growing up was @smashingpumpkins,” the band wrote on social media. “Swipe to see Sara’s bedroom in high school as proof. We slept in the Marlborough Mall parking lot for tickets to their ‘Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ tour in 1996 and that’s probably all we need to say for Calgarians to know that we were DIE HARD fans! Needless to say we were STOKED AF to cover ‘Today’ for @amazonmusic We collaborated with badass legend Anna Waronker on the recording and she absolutely fucking NAILED IT!”

Related Video

It’s also fitting that Tegan and Sara have covered one of their adolescent favorites, as the duo are gearing up to premiere their original coming-of-age series High School, based on their 2019 joint memoir of the same title. Coinciding with the release of “Today,” Tegan and Sara have also shared the first official trailer for the show, which stars fellow twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland and lands October 14th via Amazon Freevee.

Listen to Tegan and Sara cover of “Today” by Smashing Pumpkins below, and then keep scrolling to see the High School trailer.

Tegan and Sara will also share their 10th studio album Crybaby this October, and they’ve previewed it with the singles “Faded Like a Feeling,” “Fucking Up What Matters,” and “Yellow.” They’ll support the new release with a North American tour this fall, which you can get tickets for at Ticketmaster.