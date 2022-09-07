Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Netflix Reboots Teletubbies with Narration from Titus Burgess

Tinky-Winky, Dispy, Laa-Laa, and Po are back November 14th

teletubbies reboot netflix titus burgess children's show stream
Teletubbies (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 7, 2022 | 12:26pm ET

    Over the hills and far away, Teletubbies are back to play. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the beloved-yet-creepy children’s show is being rebooted by Netflix with narration from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Titus Burgess.

    Teletubby land, with its colorful denizens Tinky-Winky, Dispy, Laa-Laa, and Po, debuted in the UK in 1997 and hopped to PBS in 1998. The original boasted narration from Toyah Wilcox — as in that Toyah, and also that Toyah, and even this Toyah pouring water on herself. We didn’t know it 20 years ago, but Teletubbies has always rocked.

    The reboot is set to premiere November 14th. It’s part of Netflix’s revamped preschool block that also features Princess Power, an adaptation of Today anchor Savanah Guthrie’s book Princesses Wear Pants; Cocomelon Lane, a new twist on the world’s most repetitive nursery-rhyme juggernaut; and a revamped Carmen Sandiego. 

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    And while we’re a far cry from right wing loons accusing Tinky-Winky of being a secret gay icon — “He is purple — the gay-pride color; and his antenna is shaped like a triangle — the gay-pride symbol,” Jerry Falwell famously said — children’s television continues to battle at the front lines of the culture wars. On September 7th, Peppa Pig announced its first same-sex couple.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rosalia motomami deluxe edition steram pop latin new music

Rosalía Releases Motomami+ with Eight New Tracks: Stream

September 9, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne performs during halftime of Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

NBC Airs Just 10 Seconds of Ozzy Osbourne's Season Opening NFL Halftime Show

September 8, 2022

spirit halloween the movie trailer

Spirit Halloween (Yes, the Store) Gets the Spotlight In Its Own Horror Movie: Watch

September 8, 2022

run the jewels opening theme

Run the Jewels Soundtrack "Opening Theme" to Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm: Stream

September 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Reboots Teletubbies with Narration from Titus Burgess

Menu Shop Search Newsletter