Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli on the Illumination of How Do You Burn and Loss of Mark Lanegan

The frontman also talks about working with Blind Melon’s Christopher Thorn and plans for unreleased songs

Afghan Whigs How Do You Burn
Kyle Meredith with The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
September 7, 2022 | 10:53am ET

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet tour

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka on Opening for Metallica and Going Back to Their Roots for New LP

September 6, 2022

Robin Trower Derek Sherinian kyle meredith with

Robin Trower and Derek Sherinian on Mastering Their Instruments and Famous Collaborations

September 5, 2022

Ronnie Dunn 100 proof neon Kyle Meredith

Ronnie Dunn on Finding the Musical Intersection of Merle Haggard and Mick Jagger

September 2, 2022

Kyle Meredith with Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman on His Dr. Dre Connections and Unearthed Soundtrack Cuts From Lost Boys

August 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli on the Illumination of How Do You Burn and Loss of Mark Lanegan

Menu Shop Search Newsletter