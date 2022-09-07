The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli on the Illumination of How Do You Burn and Loss of Mark Lanegan

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Greg Dulli phones in to talk with Kyle Meredith about The Afghan Whigs’ latest album, How Do You Burn?.

Advertisement

Related Video

The frontman discusses how the record found a brighter tone than their last couple LPs, having Blind Melon’s Christopher Thorn on guitar, and the saints and sinners that populate the collection. Dulli also talks about once again duetting with Marcy Mays, his long term friendship with the late Mark Lanegan, and plans for the songs that didn’t make the album.

Listen to Greg Dulli discuss The Afghan Whigs’ How Do You Burn? and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. When you’re done, make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date on all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.